ZURN WATER INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Zurn Water Solutions Corporation - ZWS

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed merger of Zurn Water Solutions Corporation ("the Company") (NYSE: ZWS) with Elkay Manufacturing Company. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Zurn will own only approximately 71% of the combined company. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company's shareholders.

