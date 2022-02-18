Avalon Healthcare Solutions Announces New Collaboration with N.Y.-Based Health Insurer CDPHP

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Healthcare Solutions, LLC, DBA Avalon Healthcare Solutions, is pleased to announce a new collaboration to provide genetic testing management to Capital District Physicians' Health Plan, Inc. (CDPHP®).

Avalon and CDPHP are focused on ensuring high-quality, cost-effective laboratory services that drive appropriate care.

Lab testing is the gateway to appropriate diagnosis and treatment plans, and there are more than 13 billion lab tests performed annually in the U.S. Those results influence 70 percent of all medical decisions. Lab testing is highly complex and constantly evolving, creating challenges for health plans to navigate.

Avalon, the world's first Lab Insights company, takes lab benefit and value management services to the next level, further removing waste and abuse from the system, while also improving clinical outcomes. Avalon helps its clients provide earlier disease detection for their members and drive treatment protocols to accelerate the Triple Aim of improving the patient experience, improving the health of populations, and reducing the per member cost of healthcare.

Avalon and CDPHP are focused on using the latest technology, evidence-based medicine, and provider education to ensure high-quality, cost-effective laboratory services to drive appropriate care for CDPHP members. Avalon's innovative management services unlock the power of lab data, expanding the view to encompass the entire patient journey, optimizing treatment, improving outcomes, and driving down costs.

"We are pleased to join together with CDPHP and bring our proven history of management, as well as our innovative approach to unlocking new possibilities," said Bill Kerr, MD, Chief Executive Officer at Avalon. "The CDPHP focus on improving the health and well-being of its members and communities is perfectly aligned with Avalon's mission to help our clients enable value-driven care in this dynamic and increasingly challenging environment."

"For nearly 40 years, CDPHP has been committed to lowering the total cost of care while preserving the high-quality service our members and the community at-large have come to expect," said Elizabeth Warner, MD, Senior Vice President of Member Health, CDPHP. "This new venture with Avalon Healthcare Solutions will further our mission of ensuring care is delivered at the right place, at the right time, and with the best outcome possible for each and every member we serve."

About Avalon Healthcare Solutions

Avalon Healthcare Solutions is the world's first and only Lab Insights company, bringing together our proven Lab Benefit Management solutions, lab science expertise, digitized lab values, and proprietary analytics to help healthcare insurers proactively inform appropriate care, reduce costs, and improve clinical outcomes. Working with health plans across the country, the company covers more than 36 million lives and delivers 7-12% outpatient lab benefit savings. Avalon is pioneering a new era of value-driven care with its Lab Insights Platform that captures, digitizes, and analyzes lab results in real time to provide actionable insights for earlier disease detection, ensuring appropriate treatment protocols, and driving down overall cost. For more information about Avalon, please visit www.avalonhcs.com .

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 29 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

