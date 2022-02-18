Benefitfocus Recognized as One of America's Best Employers by Forbes

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a cloud-based benefits administration company committed to helping organizations and their people get the most out of their health care and benefits programs, announced that it has been named by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers in 2022.

Benefitfocus www.benefitfocus.com (PRNewswire)

"As a benefits administration company, our associates play a central role in helping our clients deliver critical health and benefit programs to their people," said Matt Levin, President and CEO at Benefitfocus. "We are proud that we have created a culture where our 1,100 associates feel like they belong and can contribute to our mission of improving lives with benefits."

Benefitocus places a focus on creating and nurturing a company culture that prioritizes holistic wellbeing by encouraging associates to work from where they do best and offering comprehensive benefits, including medical, dental, 401k, caregiving, pet insurance, student loan consolidation and paid holidays. Employees are encouraged to collaborate and celebrate. This is a testament to ongoing commitment to supporting Benefitfocus' talent to do their most innovative work.

America's Best Midsize Employers were determined through a partnership with Forbes and market research firm Statista. 60,000 Americans employed by businesses with at least 1,000 employees were independently surveyed and asked to rank their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family and nominate organizations other than their own.

Connect with Benefitfocus

Like Benefitfocus on Facebook

Follow @benefitfocus on Twitter

Follow Benefitfocus on LinkedIn

Follow Benefitfocus on Instagram

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) is a cloud-based benefits administration company committed to helping its customers and the people they serve get the most out of their health care and benefits programs. Through exceptional service and innovative technology, Benefitfocus aims to be a safe set of hands for its customers – helping to manage the complexity of benefits administration while delivering an experience that engages people and unlocks the potential for better health and improved outcomes. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Benefitfocus, Inc.