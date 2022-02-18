NextMart, Inc. - Subsidiary New Management

HOLYOKE, Mass., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextMart, Inc. (the "Company" or "NXMR" - Pink Sheets Alternative Reporting Pink: NXMR) – NXMR would like to announce the hiring of Mark McKenzie as the new President for its subsidiary, EMCO Oilfield Services, LLC ("EMCO").

William Bouyea (President and CEO of the Company), states…" We are pleased to announce that our subsidiary, EMCO Oilfield Services, LLC ("EMCO") has come to agreement with Mark McKenzie as its new President. Mr. McKenzie was the former owner of Defender Contracting, LLC ("Defender") which we acquired earlier this month. We believe that under his leadership, Emco can not only expand its operations in the oilfield service industry, but also increase both top line revenue and bottom-line cash flow. Mr. McKenzie is the perfect fit to be the steward of this division of the Company which will allow me to focus my attention on other opportunities for the Company to diversify its overall operations."

Defender is located in the heart of the Permian Basin, and its acquisition by the Company will add ten new semi-trucks and vacuum trailers to the Emco fleet. Mr. McKenzie will operate Emco from its current headquarters in Carlsbad, New Mexico and will rebrand the Defender location in Monahans, Texas as an Emco location as well. This will double Emco's marketing footprint across the greater Permian Basin, the biggest oilfield in the world producing close to 5,000,000 barrels of oil per day.

Mr. McKenzie (New President of Emco) stated…" I am excited to be a part of an organization that is willing and able to make the moves to rapidly expand to meet the huge demand for oilfield services in the prolific Permian Basin. The addition of the Defender trucks to the Emco fleet will enable it to add to both companies' already impressive listof large Master Service Agreements with new oil and gas clients across the Permian Basin. I am very excited about the future of Emco and am extremely grateful for the opportunity to build Emco's client base."

Mr. McKenzie is a military veteran with two combat tours during his four years with the U.S. Marine Corp. where he was a crew chief in charge of route clearance and handled combat logistics to ensure safe travel for convoys throughout multiple countries in the Middle East. After an honorable discharge, Mark went to work for Baker Hughes in the offshore oil and gas business as a deep-water fluids engineer. After two years, Mark relocated to the Permian Basin to form Defender, originally as a Drilling Fluids Engineering firm. Mark soon combined his oil and gas and combat logistics experience to restructure Defender as an oilfield trucking services company. Defender's focus is in Chemical, Mud, Water, and Equipment transport as well as remediation of hydrocarbon, salt, and chemical spills.

Below are the two websites for Emco and Defender :

Emco Oilfield Services, LLC - https://emcooilfield.com/

Defender Contracting, LLC - https://www.defendercontracting.com/

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to NXMR that are based on the beliefs of NXMR's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to NXMR's management. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the NXMR's business prospects, future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which NXMR operates, its strategies, plans, objectives and goals, its ability to control costs, statements relating to prices, volumes, operations, margins, overall market trends, risk management and exchange rates.

ABOUT US

NextMart, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "NXMR". Currently, NXMR currently operates two subsidiaries Emco Oilfield Services, LLC and Defender Contracting, LLC which operate in the oil field services industry in the Permian Basin of Eastern New Mexico and Western Texas.

CONTACT

98 Lower Westfield Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Phone: (602) 499-6992

Web Site: www.nextmarkcorporation.com

Twitter: @CorporationNxmr

Email: info@nextmarkcorporation.com

View original content:

SOURCE NextMart, Inc.