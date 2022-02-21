All Star Healthcare Solutions Names New Divisional Vice President of Finance

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing company specializing in locum tenens and permanent job opportunities, announced today that Dianne Hunsaker has been named the firm's Divisional Vice President of Finance. Hunsaker will steer the organization's financial activities to optimize efficiency, maximize growth, and sustain the "Red Carpet" Service the company provides to its clinicians, employees, and clients.

"I am honored to assume this role," Hunsaker said, "and grateful to join an organization that is absolutely dedicated to the delivery of quality patient care and the superior service it provides healthcare facilities, physicians, and advanced practitioners across the country."

An accomplished senior leader, Hunsaker has worked in the healthcare staffing industry for nearly 30 years and achieved notable success in many leadership roles, including Corporate Controller and Senior Director Lean/Customer Service.

"We are thrilled to name Dianne as Divisional Vice President of Finance," said Keith Shattuck, CEO of All Star Healthcare Solutions. "Dianne is an innovative and inspirational leader who fully embraces our caring, high-performance culture. She is driven by integrity and passionate about mentoring and developing people and leaders. Her vast experience and industry expertise will provide strategic financial direction as we continue to grow."

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions® is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

Company Purpose Statement: The five points of All Star embody its Core Values and serve as the backbone of the company's "Red Carpet" Service offering. Its people connect quality providers to patients, supporting their clients and the community.

