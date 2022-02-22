Caldera and G-TEC Global Announce Strategic Partnership

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldera, part of Dover Digital Printing and Dover (NYSE: DOV), announced a strategic partnership with G-TEC Global to deliver eco-friendly PVC material solutions with high-quality color management standards for brands and print service providers. The two companies are on a mission to deliver best-in-class graphics across the packaging and visual communication markets with a focus on eco-friendliness.

G-TEC Global is a UK-based manufacturing company best known for its innovative product solutions, such as touchshield graphics, paper labels and wall graphics. With over 30 years of industry knowledge and experience, G-TEC Global forges long-term relationships with their customers, collaborating on custom solutions that enable them to stay ahead of their competitors.

G-TEC Global's newly developed range of bespoke eco-friendly PVP and PVC-free materials, which are backed by a fully digital workflow exclusively powered by Caldera, are now available in the market.

"We are excited to collaborate with G-TEC Global on this new solution, which combines best-in-class components from each of our companies to deliver outstanding results for customers across the packaging and communication markets," said Sebastien Hanssens, Vice President of Marketing and Operations at Caldera.

"Our new partnership with Caldera is the last piece of the puzzle in delivering world-class quality graphics. Caldera leads the way in wide-format color management, and we believe brands need to be aware of all the elements required to deliver eco-friendly graphics," states Thomas Powell, CEO of G-TEC Global.

"Partnerships are key in today's world," added Powell. "Through our work with end-user brands, print service providers, equipment manufactures and now color management experts like Caldera, we can ensure we deliver the best possible solution for our customers."

About Caldera:

Headquartered outside Strasbourg in Eckbolsheim, France, Caldera is a leading developer and distributor of innovative software solutions serving the graphics and textile markets. Over the past 25 years, Caldera has developed recognition as the leading developer of raster image processing software, color management and workflow solutions for the graphics and textile space. Additional information is available on the company's website at www.caldera.com.

About Dover Digital Printing:

Dover Digital Printing is comprised of the brands of Caldera, Kiian Digital, J-Teck, MS Printing and Sawgrass Industrial, and provides a complete solution of digital printing needs while driving efficiency for customers, and leading to greater speed, accuracy and profitability.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Caldera Contact:

Sébastien Hanssens

+33 3 88210000

sebastien.hanssens@caldera.com

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

agaliuk@dovercorp.com

