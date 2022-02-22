HDT Global Awarded Contract to Support Northrop Grumman in U.S. Air Force Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) Program

SOLON, Ohio, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HDT Global (HDT), the leading manufacturer of highly-engineered, mission-capable infrastructure solutions across defense, aerospace and government markets, announced today that it has been awarded a contract by Northrop Grumman to support the U.S Air Force's Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) program.

Northrop Grumman was selected by the U.S. Air Force to modernize the nation's aging intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system under a contract awarded in September 2020 for the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase of the GBSD program. For the program, HDT Global will provide transportation systems.

The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center announced that the EMD effort will include weapon system design, qualification, test and evaluation and nuclear certification. Upon successful completion of EMD, the Northrop Grumman-led team will begin producing and delivering a modern and fully integrated weapon system to meet the Air Force schedule of initial operational capability by 2029.

The EMD award followed a highly successful three-year technology maturation and risk reduction (TMRR) phase-one effort under the GBSD competition. The Northrop Grumman team, which included HDT Global, demonstrated innovation and agility by applying a digital engineering approach and achieved all TMRR design review milestones on time and on cost.

"HDT is proud to continue our Northrop Grumman partnership on the GBSD program," said Juan Navarro, President and CEO of HDT Global. "Our support of the GBSD TMRR phase as well as our partnership with Northrop Grumman on other programs highlights our shared commitment to the men and women who protect our country."

"We are excited to leverage our engineering and manufacturing expertise in support of this critical piece of our nation's strategic deterrent capability," added Dr. Carl Pates, CTO and SVP of Engineering. "Our team's design and production knowledge allows us to meet the technical challenges of these GBSD transportation systems, a vital element in the modernization of the U.S. nuclear triad."

About HDT: Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, USA, HDT Global is widely recognized for its industry-leading production of state-of-the-art, fully integrated expeditionary solutions, including shelters, generators, heaters, air filtration devices, robotics, specialty transport vehicles and other engineered technologies, currently used by U.S. and allied military units worldwide, as well as civilian government and commercial customers. Proven solutions for extreme environments. We're there with you. For more information, visit www.hdtglobal.com.

