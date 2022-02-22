i80 Group Announces Anchor Fund Commitment from ICONIQ Capital to Accelerate Deployment of Credit Solutions to Breakthrough Technology Companies

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- i80 Group, an innovative investment firm that partners with growth and venture-backed companies, announced a multi-year fund commitment from ICONIQ Capital ("ICONIQ"). This partnership will enable i80 Group to source new opportunities in a growing market and advance its mission of providing innovative companies with flexible credit solutions that help them scale more efficiently.

"Since inception, our goal has been to provide venture-backed companies with capital to grow their businesses without the need to rely exclusively on equity, thereby allowing founders and investors to maintain greater ownership of their companies," said Marc Helwani, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at i80 Group. "ICONIQ's experience, reputation and expansive global network will be invaluable as we continue providing flexible solutions that fuel sustained growth and maximize long-term value."

"We are thrilled to partner with i80 Group, which has built a unique platform designed to reduce the burdens of traditional financing models and help innovators unlock their companies' full potential," said Nugi Jakobishvili, Chief Investment Officer at ICONIQ. "i80 Group is addressing a significant need for venture-backed companies globally. We look forward to working more closely with Marc and his team as the i80 Group positions itself as a leading credit platform for entrepreneurs."

i80 Group was founded in 2016 to address a persistent lack of efficient capital available to growth and venture-backed companies. With investment offices in New York and San Francisco, i80 Group provides bespoke credit solutions that are designed to scale with a company's accelerating growth plans. These solutions enable founders and investors to retain greater ownership and extend the runway to the next financing round, typically leading to substantially higher valuations. Since inception, i80 Group has successfully committed over $1.3 billion in total credit commitments to companies such as Capchase, Divvy, Dragonfly and MoneyLion, and plans to accelerate commitments over the next several years.

About i80 Group

i80 Group is an investment firm designed to propel the innovation economy forward by empowering growth. Our bespoke financing solutions are unique to each partner's needs, advancing them through critical growth milestones. Like the I-80 freeway from which it takes its name, we operate at the intersection of Silicon Valley innovation and Wall Street finance. For more information, please visit www.i80group.com.

