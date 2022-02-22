Invitation to presentation of RaySearch's year-end report 2021

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts, investors and the media are invited to a presentation of RaySearch's year-end report 2021 on February 23, 2022 at 10.00. The report will be published on February 23, 2022 at 07.45 and will be available together with presentation images on raysearchlabs.com.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, and Torbjörn Wingårdh, CFO, will present the company's development in a webcast. After the presentation (held in English) there is the opportunity to ask questions. The webcast will later be available on raysearchlabs.com.

Link to webcast: https://raysearchlabs.creo.se/220223

Or dial in to join the webcast:

Sweden: +46856642706

United Kingdom: +443333009267

United States: +1 6319131422 PIN: 60559685#

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

CONTACT:

