Jolie Home Launches First Wall & Trim Paint Collection

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, family-owned design brand, Jolie, has launched their first ever Wall & Trim Collection to include twenty-four expertly developed eco-friendly (low VOC) shades, bringing exceptional quality and performance to the interior paint space at a price suitable for large-scale projects.

After spending the last three years inspiring customers to transform their homes with the brand's specialty furniture paints, Jolie Home is excited to expand their offerings with this new product category. Designed specifically for use on walls, millwork and masonry surfaces, the Jolie Home Wall & Trim Collection is curated to include a mix of customers' favorite existing shades along with newly developed hues, in a high-quality formula, perfectly suited for walls and trim.

"I wanted to create paint that is suitable for both personal and professional use, and bring everything our customers love about Jolie into the wall and trim space. By offering custom color services and a formula available in a variety of finishes, we've been able to maximize options for all styles and tastes," said Jolie Home's co-founder and Creative Director, Lisa Rickert.

This new collection of interior paints starts at $53.95 for a gallon and is available in three different finishes including Flat, Eggshell, and Semi-gloss. Also available is the quick-drying Jolie Primer ($42.95 per gallon). Jolie Home's new Wall & Trim Collection is now available on www.joliehome.com and through select retailers nationwide.

About Jolie Home

Headquartered in New Orleans, Jolie Home is revitalizing the design & DIY markets with its suite of products for easy home transformations. The company offers eco-friendly, premium interior paints along with a collection of companion products, tools and educational resources expertly designed to provide a simplified approach to painting and home renovations. With Jolie's easy-to-use paints, topcoats, brushes, hardware and embellishment products, customers can achieve professional quality finishes in a variety of styles for walls, cabinets, furniture, floors, home accessories and more. Jolie Home was founded in 2018 by husband-wife team Lisa and Scott Rickert after nearly a decade building the DIY furniture paint market. The couple also operate boutique furniture brand, AVE, and design-build custom homes.

