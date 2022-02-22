Long John Silver's is Making Lent Shrimply Irresistible

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All aboard! This Lenten season, Long John Silver's has shrimply the best savings to satisfy all your seafood cravings. And this year, it's never been easier to enjoy your favorite pairings – when you order online at ljsilvers.com, you can sail past the line when you pick-up your food.

Tempt your tastebuds with your choice of juicy grilled shrimp, hand-battered shrimp, or crispy popcorn shrimp.

As the seafood specialist, Long John Silver's prioritizes high-quality seafood at a price that won't break the treasure chest. Unbeatable prices and promotions kick-off at Long John Silver's from Monday, February 21, through April 24 for a Lenten season of savory shrimp and savings:

Can't go wrong with a classic! Try our $6.99 Fish & Shrimp Combo , which includes one piece of hand-battered, wild-caught Alaska Pollock, three-piece shrimp, one side, two hushpuppies, and a drink.

Sharing is caring with our $10 Sea-Shares featuring your choice of 15 grilled shrimp, 15 batter-dipped shrimp, or a shareable serving of crispy breaded popcorn shrimp; or dive into nine hand-battered chicken tenders or six-piece hand-battered, wild-caught Alaska Pollock to share with your crew.

Shellibrate Twosday with Long John Silver's, by ordering two pieces of fish or chicken for just $2.22 . Promotion only available online at ljsilvers.com for in-store pickup at participating restaurants on 2/22/22.

online and mobile ordering at ljsilvers.com , for FREE delivery in select markets from February 28 – April 17, 2022 (delivery exclusions apply, see website for details) . Nationwide, menus are available online for delivery through the following services: UberEATS, No need to leave the house! Long John Silver's will be available for. Nationwide, menus are available online for delivery through the following services: DoorDash Postmates and GrubHub

Lastly, order ahead online, and choose a time for in-store pickup that works with your schedule, making it more convenient than ever to enjoy all the classics from Long John Silver's.

"Long John Silver's was founded on the belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. That's why this year, we're excited to offer our customers great value and convenience with the launch of online ordering for pick-up. By ordering ahead for pick-up, our guests are now able to sail past the line when they arrive at the restaurant and dive right into their Long John Silver's favorites faster," said Christopher Caudill, senior vice president, marketing and innovation, of Long John Silver's. "Ultimately, we want to save our customers time in their day to do more of what matters most – making treasured memories with their crew."

About Long John Silver's

Long John Silver's was founded in 1969 and has grown into the nation's largest quick-service seafood chain. With nearly 700 restaurants nationwide and delivery available from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver's continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at www.ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

