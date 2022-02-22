Lookout SSE also scored in the top three in each of the four use cases in Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Service Edge report

Lookout Named a Visionary in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge Lookout SSE also scored in the top three in each of the four use cases in Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Service Edge report

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc. , the leader in endpoint-to-cloud security, today announced that Gartner has named Lookout a Visionary in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE) 1. The Company also announced it scored among the top three solutions in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for SSE 2 in each of the four use cases. Gartner defines SSE as a platform that converges cloud-centric security capabilities to facilitate secure access to the web, cloud services (SaaS) and private applications.

(PRNewsfoto/Lookout) (PRNewswire)

According to Gartner, revenue in the SSE market amounted to between $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion in fiscal 2020 and is growing by 19% to 21% year over year.3 The emergence of a market for security service edge solutions reflects the need for organizations with hybrid workforces to apply consistent security from the cloud. An SSE platform offers immediate opportunities to reduce complexity, costs and the number of vendors. Gartner also states that, "By 2025, 80% of enterprises will have adopted a strategy to unify web, cloud services and private application access from a single vendor's SSE platform.4"

The Lookout SSE solution enables organizations to secure their data while supporting a modern, anywhere anytime workforce with consistent cloud-delivered security policies regardless of where data is stored. In addition to integrating Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) , Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Secure Web Gateway (SWG) into a single platform, Lookout SSE integrates policy and data security enforcements deeply across web, SaaS and private applications. These include User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) , Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM). As a result, the Lookout SSE solution delivers an easy-to-use unified user interface across SWG, CASB and ZTNA that simplifies policy and reporting workflows.

Lookout SSE consolidates CASB, ZTNA, and SWG with Endpoint Security into a unified platform that reduces cost and complexity while simplifying management of security and access across all endpoints, clouds and on-premises infrastructures. By analyzing telemetry data from users, endpoints and the data they're accessing, Lookout dynamically enforces policies with varying degrees of granularity.

The Gartner Critical Capabilities for SSE – an adjunct to the Gartner Magic Quadrant – is a comparative analysis that scores products or services against a set of critical differentiators that every business needs as identified by Gartner. Among 11 vendors, the Lookout SSE solution earned one of the top three scores for each of the four use cases in the Critical Capabilities report; these use cases are:

Secure web and cloud usage Detect and mitigate threats Connect and secure remote workers Identify and protect sensitive information

"Most organizations today are struggling with the complexity of multiple point security products and it is no longer a tenable strategy. We believe Gartner has recognized this trend by establishing the new SSE category that requires a unified platform approach to streamline data protection as organizations migrate to the cloud," said Jim Dolce, CEO, Lookout. "We are pleased to be recognized as a Visionary in this inaugural Magic Quadrant and with the scores we received for our solution for four Use Cases in the Critical Capabilities report."

Today's announcement follows Gartner naming Lookout as a Sample Vendor in the CASB and Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) categories across multiple 2021 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ reports. Lookout was also listed as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for MTD for the fifth consecutive year and as a Visionary in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CASB.

The placement of Lookout in the Magic Quadrant is based on evaluation by Gartner of the company's ability to execute and its completeness of vision.

Click here to download a complimentary copy of the 2022 Magic Quadrant for SSE, and here for a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for SSE.

Additional Resources

here . Learn about Lookout SSE

here to try our free SaaS Risk Assessment. Clickto try our free SaaS Risk Assessment.

free trial of Lookout . Sign up for aof

Lookout blog and join the conversation on LinkedIn and Twitter . Follow theand join the conversation onand

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge," John Watts, Craig Lawson, Charlie Winckless, Aaron McQuaid, February 15, 2022

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Lookout

Lookout is an integrated endpoint-to-cloud security company. Our mission is to secure and empower our digital future in a privacy-focused world where mobility and cloud are essential to all we do for work and play. We enable consumers and employees to protect their data, and to securely stay connected without violating their privacy and trust. Lookout is trusted by millions of consumers, the largest enterprises and government agencies, and partners such as AT&T, Verizon, VMware, Vodafone, Microsoft, Google and Apple. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lookout has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on its blog , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contact:

press@lookout.com

© 2022 Lookout, Inc. LOOKOUT®, the Lookout Shield Design®, LOOKOUT with Shield Design®, SCREAM®, and SIGNAL FLARE® are registered trademarks of Lookout, Inc. in the United States and other countries. EVERYTHING IS OK®, LOOKOUT MOBILE SECURITY®, POWERED BY LOOKOUT®, and PROTECTED BY LOOKOUT®, are registered trademarks of Lookout, Inc. in the United States; and POST PERIMETER SECURITY ALLIANCE™ is a trademark of Lookout, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

1 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge," John Watts, Craig Lawson, Charlie Winckless, Aaron McQuaid, February 15, 2022

2 Gartner, "Critical Capabilities for Security Service Edge," John Watts, Craig Lawson, Charlie Winckless, Aaron McQuaid, February 15, 2022

3 Gartner, "Critical Capabilities for Security Service Edge," John Watts, Craig Lawson, Charlie Winckless, Aaron McQuaid, February 15, 2022

4 Gartner, "Predicts 2022: Consolidated Security Platforms Are the Future," Charlie Winckless, Joerg Fritsch, Peter Firstbrook, Neil MacDonald, Brian Lowans, December 1, 2022

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lookout