Medifast Named One of America’s Best Mid-Sized Companies by Forbes

BALTIMORE, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast (NYSE: MED), the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, announced it has been named among Forbes' 2022 list of America's Best Mid-Sized Companies – ranking 23 out of the 100 companies listed. The annual list recognizes top-performing mid-sized companies based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity and total stock return for the latest 12 months available and over the last five years.

"We are honored to be included in Forbes' 2022 Best Mid-Sized Companies list alongside other impressive companies, and to be recognized for the growth and strong performance we have fostered over the last several years," said Dan Chard, Chairman and CEO of Medifast. "We look forward to continuing to deliver results for stockholders and maintaining our leadership position within the industry as consumers continue to demand innovative lifestyle solutions."

In recent years, Medifast has driven immense growth in the $7 billion weight loss segment and has turned its sights to the broader $230 billion U.S. market for health and wellness. This recognition comes on the heels of Medifast's inclusion in FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies several years in a row, including most recently in 2021.

Using data from FactSet, Forbes screened over 1,000 companies with a market value between $2 billion and $10 billion to analyze companies with positive sales growth and a share price of at least $5, then narrowed down the list to the final top-100 ranking mid-sized companies. Forbes' full 2022 list of America's Best Mid-Sized Companies is available here.

About Medifast:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of Coaches and a Community to help Clients achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Based on more than 40 years of experience, Medifast has redefined direct selling by combining the best aspects of the model. Its community of independent OPTAVIA® Coaches has impacted more than 2 million lives and teaches Clients how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast was recognized in 2020 and 2021 as one of FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and was named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com or OPTAVIA.com and follow @Medifast on Twitter.

