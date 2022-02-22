Motto Mortgage Optimum Now Open in Colorado New Mortgage Brokerage Franchise Now Serving the Centennial State

PARACHUTE, Colo., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Colorado. Motto Mortgage Optimum is now open in Parachute and serving all markets throughout the Centennial State.

Motto Mortgage is a different kind of mortgage network. Each office is independently owned, operated and licensed. (PRNewsfoto/Motto Mortgage) (PRNewswire)

Established by Chuck and Amy Perrin, Motto Mortgage Optimum is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage. Amy brings more than 25 years of experience in all aspects of the real estate industry.

"Motto Mortgage Optimum offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Parachute," said Chuck. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker."

Cynthea Hurst serves as the mortgage loan originator for the office. Hurst has a decade or experience working in the banking industry. In 1998, she relocated back to her hometown where her and her husband opened and operated a restaurant for nearly 10 years. Cynthea adds, "I always joke that I have over 20 years' experience with the two most important things to consumers – their food and their money. I am excited to be back in the 'money' business because I take great satisfaction in helping homebuyers achieve the "American Dream" of home ownership."

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and will work hard to give homebuyers' choices because no loan is one size fits all. Motto Mortgage Optimum can be reached at 970-285-2338. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Optimum:

Motto Mortgage Optimum (OFFICE NMLS # 2260243) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Colorado, located at 103 1st Street Parachute, CO 81635. To learn more, please visit www.mottomortgageoptimum.com or call 970-285-2338.

Cynthea Hurst NMLS: 2264246

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Motto Mortgage