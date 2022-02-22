NEW 'THE WALKING DEAD'-INSPIRED THE SEXTON SINGLE MALT WHISKEY TO COMMEMORATE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED FINAL SEASON The Official Whiskey of The Walking Dead celebrates exclusive bottle release with fan favorite, Ross Marquand

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with AMC Networks and The Walking Dead, The Sexton® Single Malt unveils an exclusive, co-branded bottle to commemorate the final season and inspire its fans to enjoy life. To introduce the new release, America's best-selling Irish single malt has teamed up with beloved The Walking Dead cast member, Ross Marquand, who plays a good-natured character known for his optimism in even the darkest of times.

The Sexton Single Malt exclusive, The Walking Dead-inspired bottle release. (PRNewswire)

The striking release depicts notions of The Walking Dead across The Sexton's distinctive, black hexagonal bottle. Featuring a decaying silver label and a walker's head in the place of the brand's trademark skeleton logo, the packaging melds the post-apocalyptic show with the bottle's most distinctive qualities. Quotes from cast members Daryl, Herschel, Rick and Michonne adorn the bottle, describing the harsh realities of existence experienced by characters throughout the series, an ironic reminder of The Sexton's mantra – celebrate life.

To entice The Walking Dead's huge fanbase, The Sexton Single Malt has partnered with series favorite, Ross Marquand, whose character, 'Aaron', has starred in the show since 2015. An Irish Whiskey enthusiast off-camera, Ross will serve as an ambassador for the Official Whiskey of The Walking Dead, and help celebrate the new, limited-edition bottle with fans of the show.

"After visiting the Emerald Isle several years ago, I developed a deep appreciation for the country and special whiskey, like The Sexton Single Malt, that's made there. As a long-standing cast member of this powerful franchise, I'm so excited to unite two personal passions of mine and introduce our loyal following to The Official Whiskey of The Walking Dead," said Marquand.

The Sexton's The Walking Dead-inspired release will be available for purchase in limited quantities at wine and spirits retailers across the country starting at the end of February at a suggested retail price of $29.99. Devoted fans and whiskey enthusiasts eager to secure a bottle ahead of time can pre-order the offering starting today on ReserveBar.

Over the coming months, The Walking Dead fanatics and whiskey-lovers can also look forward to a national sweepstakes program and a number of interactive, fan-based experiences. Follow along on social @TheSexton and @RossMarquand for real time updates and information surrounding the partnership.

ABOUT THE SEXTON® SINGLE MALT IRISH WHISKEY

The Sexton Single Malt is an unexpected Irish single malt that is rich in hue and bold in taste. The liquid is triple distilled, matured in former Oloroso Sherry casks and consciously aged to achieve a perfect balance between rich, dried fruits and memorable toasted oak notes. The Sexton offers a smooth finish, deep in character to leave you wanting more. Visit The Sexton online at http://www.thesexton.com or @TheSexton on Instagram®.

The Sexton® Single Malt Irish Whiskey. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). ©2022 Proximo Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.

ABOUT AMC NETWORKS

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its brands include targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, and the newest addition to its targeted streaming portfolio, the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service, in addition to AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and IFC Films. AMC Studios, the Company's in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind some of the biggest titles and brands known to a global audience, including The Walking Dead, the Anne Rice catalog and the Agatha Christie library. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

