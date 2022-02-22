<span class="legendSpanClass">Continued support for programs and activities will benefit Latinos throughout the United States</span>

State Farm Renews Long-Standing Commitment to CHCI and Developing the Next Generation of Latino Leaders <span class="legendSpanClass">Continued support for programs and activities will benefit Latinos throughout the United States</span>

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Hispanic Institute (CHCI)'s longtime supporter State Farm renewed its commitment to the organization and its mission of developing the next generation of Latino leaders. The partnership between the two organizations began in 1993, and in 2022 includes a $275,000 grant for CHCI's programs and activities.

"We are extremely grateful for State Farm's generous contribution to our organization," said Marco A. Davis, President and CEO, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute. "It is because of partners like State Farm, and their continued commitment to CHCI, that we are able to advance our mission of developing the next generation of Latino leaders. We look forward to all of the great things we will be able to accomplish in 2022 - and beyond - thanks in large part to State Farm."

"We believe in CHCI's mission of creating pathways for empowering the next generation of Latino leaders" said Paul Torres, Assistant Vice President of Agency at State Farm. "Our continued support of CHCI signals our commitment to strengthening the communities we serve by helping future Latino leaders strive for excellence and use their talents and voices for good".

State Farm, which is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary, will support the following CHCI programs and activities:

Alumni Association: This grant will promote the continued leadership development of CHCI's volunteer alumni leaders, thereby strengthening the capacity for the alumni association to advance its mission and that of CHCI.

Pitch Competition: This grant will provide funding and resources to winners of the Pitch Competition. The Pitch Competition features Latino leaders who are creating and driving local business growth, founding nonprofits, and helping young people lead Latino communities.

R2L NextGen: The grant supports the program that brings more than 100 high school students from throughout the country to Washington, DC to participate in leadership and professional development.

CHCI NextOpp: The grant includes funding toward CHCI Next Opp. NextOpp boasts over 900 opportunities and growing and allows students to research scholarships, internships, fellowships, and leadership programs to help them on their educational and career journey.

Event Participation: State Farm support also includes agents and/or State Farm associates participating in CHCI events and programs throughout the year.

