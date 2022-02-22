Top Private Lab Opens New Lincoln COVID-19 Testing Location as Omicron Spreads <span class="legendSpanClass">New GS Labs site offering variety of tests with results in about 1 hour</span>

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 still spreading in the community, one of the largest private testing laboratories in the nation is opening a new testing location in Lincoln.

GS Labs offers rapid antigen tests, PCR tests, Rapid PCR and LAMP tests, and a combination rapid antigen COVID and flu test, all by appointment daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends at 8633 Andermatt Dr., Lincoln.

Having recently tested its millionth patient, GS Labs, headquartered in Omaha, is a leading provider of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in Nebraska and across the nation. So far this year, the company has performed nearly 235,000 rapid antigen tests nationally. These tests have identified nearly 53,000 patients currently positive for COVID-19, giving these individuals the opportunity to safely quarantine and avoid spreading the virus to loved ones and co-workers.

"Testing remains an important part of our nation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Darin Jackson, GS Labs Medical Director. "Our tests provide customers with quick answers to make the right health care decisions for themselves and their loved ones."

GS Lab's offers two tests that are fully covered by insurance in the event the patient is experiencing symptoms or has had a recent exposure. This includes rapid antigen test for $179 – which returns results as quickly as 20 minutes – and a PCR test for $229 that returns results in 2 to 5 days. Both tests have no out-of-pocket cost with accepted insurance. Additionally, GS Labs offers rapid PCR and rapid LAMP tests for $299 each. These tests, ideal for travel or screening testing, are available with cash payment only. The combination rapid antigen COVID and flu test is available for $199, also with cash payment only.

WHAT: GS LABS TESTING SITE OPENS IN LINCOLN

WHERE: 8633 ANDERMATT DR. LINCOLN, NE 68526

WHEN: WHEN: 8 A.M. TO 6 P.M. WEEKDAYS; 9 A.M TO 5 P.M. WEEKENDS

If you are attending a gathering, there are steps you can take to be safer around others – including getting a test one to three days beforehand to determine your COVID-19 status. Other safety measures include:

Wear a well-fitting mask over your nose and mouth while in public indoor settings if you are not fully vaccinated.

Given the sustained infection levels in the region, we recommend that even fully vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings.

Remember, outdoors is safer than indoors.

Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces.

Avoid shouting and singing, especially indoors.

If you are sick or have symptoms, don't host or attend a gathering.

Also consider getting a COVID-19 test three to five days after you return home from a trip.

Even if your test is negative, it's wise to reduce non-essential activities for a full seven days after travel.

View original content:

SOURCE GS Labs