YourSix Launches ZINFI Partner Portal to Increase Engagement with Reseller Partners, Automate Partner Onboarding Process 150+ partners have been onboarded since deployment, and partners now have easy, secure access to a wealth of co-brandable marketing and sales assets that are tailored to their unique customer profiles

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced that YourSix, a leading provider of Physical Security as a Service (PSaaS) software to enterprises and small businesses, has successfully launched ZINFI partner portal software to provide its network of resellers with a secure, accessible central repository of marketing and sales assets and to streamline its partner onboarding process. Since launching in February 2021, YourSix has onboarded more than 150 partners through the partner portal.

ZINFI Logo (PRNewsfoto/ZINFI Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"That's a huge win for us…given the size of our sales team," says Tracey Boucher Brown, Director of Marketing at YourSix, who points out the accomplishment would have been impossible without the portal's "intuitive" digital tools and automated workflows. YourSix is also using the partner portal as a partner resource center, where different types of partners selling YourSix software to diverse audiences can log in and find co-brandable collateral, resource documents, demos, training materials and other marketing and sales assets tailored to specific verticals and customer types. "The portal makes it easy to assign different profiles to different partner and customer types without us having to touch every single instance of every document," says Brown. "The flexibility of the tool has been great."

"For technology companies selling to multiple verticals through a distributed channel, managing relationships with partner resellers can be very complex," said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI. "That's where automation of partner relationship management processes and workflows can be very powerful, helping organizations streamline processes, engage and educate their partner base, generate more leads in less time, and increase revenues. Deploying the ZINFI partner portal is a great way for companies of all sizes to get started, and then they can integrate new modules on the ZINFI platform as their business matures and their requirements evolve."

To learn more about how YourSix is using the ZINFI partner portal to deepen their partners' knowledge about YourSix solutions and help them sell more effectively, please click here.

In April 2020, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020 report, receiving the highest possible (5 out of 5) scores in the criteria of "Product innovation roadmap," "Pricing strategy," "Supporting products and services" and "Number of employees." The report states, "…what sets ZINFI apart is its commitment to modularity, which makes it equally appropriate for a small to medium-size business (SMB) that is automating its channel management for the first time or a large global manufacturer that is filling gaps or transforming its channel technology." The report also notes ZINFI's "…strong workflow and collaboration tools that optimize processes among ZINFI's agency partners, partners' enterprise customers, and ZINFI's in-house multilingual (14 languages) partner marketing concierge services for lead, campaign, and MDF management."

Later in 2020, ZINFI was also named a leader in another Forrester report: The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2020 report, where ZINFI received 5 out of 5 (the highest possible) scores in the "Product innovation roadmap" criterion in the "Strategy" category and in the "Partner co-selling and co-marketing" criterion in the "Current offering" category. ZINFI also tied for the highest score among the participants in the "Partner performance and incentives" criterion (4.4 out of 5).

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

About YourSix

YourSix is an award-winning Physical Security as a Service (PSaaS) provider. The YourSix solution represents the convergence of surveillance, access control, audio, sensors, artificial intelligence, and monitoring delivered through a unified cloud platform. YourSix is transforming the industry with its open standards-based platform, providing visual intelligence and security advancements powered by machine learning/artificial intelligence.

YourSix was founded in 2015 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. In 2020 and 2021, Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, ranked YourSix Inc., No. 134 and 208 respectively, in America. For more information, visit https://yoursix.com.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

For more information about ZINFI's Unified Channel Management platform, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

