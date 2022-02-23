Boursin® Cheese Debuts Two New Culinary-Inspired Products - Boursin Bites and Boursin Cooking Cream The beloved cheese brand is bringing a culinary twist to its fan-favorite Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese to help home chefs easily elevate their everyday cooking

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home entertaining cheese brand Boursin® is excited to announce the addition of two new culinary-inspired products to its portfolio, Boursin Bites Garlic & Fine Herbs and Boursin Cooking Cream Garlic & Fine Herbs. The new products allow home chefs to easily introduce the signature rich, bold flavors of Boursin's delicious blend of Garlic & Fine Herbs to elevate any dish.

Boursin Bites have the same flavor and creamy, crumbly texture as the traditional Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese – artfully folded with a blend of delicate garlic, fragrant parsley, and mild chives – but now, in bite-size pieces. Simply add the Boursin Bites onto any salad or pasta dish for a fast flavor boost in your recipe or slide the bites on a mini skewer appetizer – the possibilities are endless!

Boursin Cooking Cream embodies the signature Garlic & Fine Herbs flavor consumers know and love from Boursin, but in an ultra-smooth cream that seamlessly blends into your favorite dishes, making it even simpler for home chefs to add a burst of flavor and richness without the extra work. Incorporate Boursin Cooking Cream into soups, sauces and more for a bold blend of flavor. For those who tried the viral Baked Boursin & Tomato Pasta or Roasted Tomato & Boursin Soup, swap the traditional Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese with Boursin Cooking Cream for an even creamier version! For more recipe inspiration, visit boursin.com/recipes.

"For years, Boursin Cheese has been a staple in kitchens across the country – featured as the centerpiece of a cheeseboard while entertaining and incorporated into home-cooked meals. But now, we're making it even simpler to elevate any dish," said Jamee Pearlstein, Brand Director of Boursin. "Through consumer feedback, shared recipes and social posts, we've seen the many ways our fans love to incorporate Boursin's unique taste and texture in their dishes, and we're thrilled to introduce these two new offerings to make it easier than ever for them to add Boursin to their favorite recipes."

These culinary-focused products join Boursin's existing portfolio of entertaining cheeses, which includes the traditional Boursin Cheese in five year-round flavor options and one dairy-free variety:

New! Boursin Bites Garlic & Fine Herbs

New! Boursin Cooking Cream Garlic & Fine Herbs

Boursin Basil & Chive Cheese

Boursin Cracked Black Pepper Cheese

Boursin Fig & Balsamic Cheese

Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese

Boursin Shallot & Chive Cheese

Boursin Dairy-Free Cheese Spread Alternative Garlic & Herbs

Boursin Bites and Boursin Cooking Cream are beginning to rollout starting this month and will soon be available at major retailers nationwide including Albertsons, ACME, Meijer, Hannaford, and more for the suggested retail prices starting at $4.49 and $5.49 , respectively.

About Boursin:

Part of the Bel Brands USA family, Boursin® Cheese and Boursin® Dairy-Free Cheese Spread Alternative Garlic & Herbs are creamy and crumbly products, deliciously rich with flavor. Boursin® Cheese is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Bel Group. Bel Brands USA strives to promote healthier, responsible and accessible food for all consumers worldwide. Bel is a major player in the healthy fruit and dairy single-serving portion snacking, as well as a producer of entertaining and plant-based cheese options to meet a range of consumer needs. Bel produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. In addition to Boursin®, other beloved USA brands include Babybel®, The Laughing Cow®, Nurishh® and popular cheese spreads marketing under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands USA delivers fun snacks to over 400 million consumers globally. www.belbrandsusa.com

