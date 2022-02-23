Carnomaly Partners with NASCAR Veteran Landon Cassill and Kaulig Racing

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnomaly, the world's leading automotive crypto company, announced today a partnership with Kaulig Racing and its No. 10 Chevrolet for five NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races, including this weekend's event at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA for the Production Alliance Group 300 Race.

The February 26th race at the Auto Club Speedway marks the first time Carnomaly will team up with Kaulig Racing and its No. 10 Chevrolet, and the second time working with NASCAR veteran Landon Cassill. Carnomaly is thrilled to expand its presence into this time-honored tradition that excites fans in the stands and at home.

"I'm proud to be working with Carnomaly again and bringing them into the NASCAR Xfinity Cup Series," said Cassill. "They've been a great partner in the NASCAR Cup Series and our work in the E-Sports industry. I look forward to continue working with Carnomaly along with my new team, Kaulig Racing."

In addition to the Production Alliance Group 300, Carnomaly will serve as the primary partner for Cassill at Richmond Raceway on April 2nd, Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 9th, Watkins Glen International on August 20th, and Kansas Speedway on September 10th.

"I'm incredibly excited about the partnership with Landon Cassill and Kaulig Racing," said Scott Heninger, Founder and CEO of Carnomaly. "Landon has been a great collaborating partner who's at the forefront of cryptocurrency's use in the auto racing industry. There is no one better to team up with on this venture to further modernize the auto finance industry and expand our consumer base."

Kaulig Racing, one of the current powerhouse teams in the NXS, is the perfect fit for Cassill to take over the No. 10 car, as more than a third of his professional races since 2007 have been in the NXS.

"Partnering with cryptocurrency leaders like Carnomaly and Landon Cassill is a major win for us," said Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice. "Building strong partnerships with leaders at the forefront of emerging industries fits perfectly with our principles here at Kaulig Racing."

The No. 10 Carnomoly Chevrolet will compete in the Production Alliance Group 300 on FS1 this Saturday February 26th at 5:00 pm ET.

About Carnomaly:

Carnomaly is the world's leading automotive crypto company and the future of the automotive industry. Their fleet of tech solutions will bring digital innovation to the automotive industry with the power of blockchain technology. Through their innovation, they will change the way consumers buy, sell, shop, report and finance new or used vehicles. For more information, visit Carnomaly.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger's victory at "The Brickyard" for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team's second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

