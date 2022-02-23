CelLink to open manufacturing site in Georgetown, Texas

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CelLink Corporation will open a manufacturing facility in Georgetown to produce flexible circuits used in electric vehicles and battery storage units. The facility will be at the Gateway35 Commerce Center, a master-planned industrial park by Titan Development ("Titan"). CelLink selected Titan's Building 1, a Class A 294,297-square-foot building that is strategically located in Georgetown between I-35 and SH 130. This new building is expected to be completed in June 2022.

CelLink manufactures the world's largest and most electrically and thermally conductive flexible circuits, essential for the automotive and energy storage industries. The company is a key supplier to major electric vehicle manufacturers providing intelligent wiring systems needed for automotive wiring and battery packs with a key focus on efficiency and safety.

"We are excited to see Georgetown become part of the growing electric vehicle and energy storage industries," Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder said. "Companies like CelLink and industrial park developers like Titan will strengthen the economic foundation of our community bringing sales tax revenue, creative talent, and good jobs to our city."

CelLink plans to hire 800-2,000 employees in high tech jobs over the next 10 years, which will make them one of the largest private sector employers in the city. The total capital investment for the project is estimated to be $130 million in five years.

"Williamson County is becoming known as a hub for technology and innovation due to our highly skilled and educated workforce," Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said. "Having another world class project land in our county reinforces our desire to bring good paying, exceptional employment opportunities to our residents."

CelLink will receive a total combined incentive package worth $8.02 million from local jurisdictions, including:

A Williamson County property tax abatement for 10 years of 75 percent for business personal property and 50 percent for real property, valued at $2.11 million .

A City of Georgetown property tax abatement of the same terms, valued at $2.18 million

An infrastructure reimbursement grant of $2.5 million , paid from the Georgetown Economic Development Corporation Type A sales tax fund

A five-year job creation grant with a total value of $525,000 , also paid from GEDCO

The retirement of Renewable Energy Credits to offset the company's electric usage for five years to certify the facility as using 100 percent renewable energy, valued at up to $1 million .

"This new manufacturing facility is ideally located in Central Texas to serve our customers, many of whom are electric vehicle manufacturers," CelLink CEO Kevin Coakley said. "The experience and knowledge of manufacturing that Titan's development team has brought to this project has been outstanding – they really understand how to customize for manufacturing. The City of Georgetown has also been a terrific partner who embraces advanced manufacturing and the idea of helping to build the supply chain for electric vehicle manufacturing in its town. Georgetown provides access to a skilled and educated workforce in the region fostered by advanced Texas State Technical College and Austin Community College curriculums in high-tech manufacturing. It has all the amenities of a vibrant city, making Georgetown a perfect fit for our expansion."

"We are thrilled to have CelLink coming to our industrial park at Georgetown to manufacture sophisticated, high demand electronics in the flexible circuits sector," said Joe Iannacone, Austin-based senior vice president at Titan Development. "This is a perfect example of the kind of fast-growing industries that Georgetown has been seeking for economic development."

Gateway35 Commerce Center is a two-phase project on 114 acres positioned at the intersection of I-35 and SH 130, less than 30 minutes from downtown Austin. Titan Development and the City of Georgetown are developing a new road for the park, Wittera Way, which connects to both I-35 and SH 130 with easy access to the major highways for Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio. Gateway35 is at the northernmost point of the Austin metropolitan statistical area and close to the Georgetown Municipal Airport and many single-family residential neighborhoods.

About CelLink

CelLink, founded in 2012 by Kevin Coakley and Malcolm Brown, manufactures the world's largest and most electrically and thermally conductive flexible circuits. The company's products are ideally suited to power and signal transmission applications including automotive and battery interconnects. Please visit www.cellinktechnologies.com for more information.

About Titan Development

Titan Development is a leading Southwest full-service development and real estate investment firm with proven returns, via diversified asset classes across varied geographic markets. Titan has completed more than $2.5 billion in project cost since the firm was formed in 1999. Titan Development has a wealth of real estate development experience in many asset classes including private equity fund investment and management, and has offices in Austin, TX, and Albuquerque, NM. To learn more, please visit www.titan-development.com.

About Williamson County

Williamson County is the third fastest growing county in Texas and sixth fastest growing in the United States with a growth rate of 44 percent over the past ten years. Williamson County's population according to the 2020 Census is 609,017. Williamson County is centrally located in Texas just north of Travis County and the State Capitol in Austin. Its major cities are Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Leander, Taylor, and Hutto. Williamson County is ranked second healthiest county in Texas among the 244 ranked counties in Texas.

About the city of Georgetown

Georgetown is a welcoming, vibrant city that has been ranked No. 1 in Southern Living Magazine's "South's Best Cities to Live in" and is home to the "Most Beautiful Town Square in Texas." Georgetown has a rich history, with Victorian storefronts and a cultural district with a wide selection of restaurants, wineries, shops, art galleries, theaters, and museums, as well as Southwestern University, tied for the No. 1 National Liberal Arts College in Texas in the latest U.S. News & World Report ranking. Outdoor recreation includes 40 parks, 16 miles of hiking and cycling trails, and Lake Georgetown. Georgetown is the seventh fastest growing city in the U.S. with a population of more than 60,000.

Georgetown: A caring community honoring our past and innovating for the future

