Colorado Nonprofit Association Announces Hire of New Chief Impact Officer and Returning Director of Membership Services Elizabeth Prutch and Gerry Rasel Join the Organization to Help Advance its Mission to Best Serve Colorado's Nonprofit Community

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Colorado Nonprofit Association announced the hire of Elizabeth Prutch as its new Chief Impact Officer and the return of Gerry Rasel to the organization as Director of Membership Services. The Colorado Nonprofit Association is a statewide nonprofit membership organization representing and connecting nonprofits of all sizes, missions and geographic locations.

"The Colorado Nonprofit Association stands at the forefront of understanding and representing the perspectives of our members – as well as the community at large – in solving today's challenges for nonprofits and responding to an ever-evolving future," said Paul Lhevine, executive director of the Colorado Nonprofit Association. "The addition of Elizabeth and Gerry to our team will help us fulfill our mission to lead, serve and strengthen Colorado's nonprofit community. We are excited to have them join our team, and rightfully optimistic about our work with the nonprofit industry and their employees in Colorado."

Prutch joined the Colorado Nonprofit Association staff today as its Chief Impact Officer. She brings nearly two decades of experience creating and stewarding cross-sector partnerships, revenue generation and involvement with capacity building, training and professional development.

"Nonprofits have faced many challenges over the past two years enduring the pandemic, yet they've stepped up as a sector to bring communities together and provide resources for those in need," said Prutch. "I believe deeply in the power of Colorado's nonprofits to improve the lives of community members across the state, which is why I'm so excited to help advance their goals in my new role at the Colorado Nonprofit Association."

Rasel previously served in her role as Director of Membership Services for a decade. She has more than 20 years of experience working in nonprofits, including membership marketing, acquisition and retention. A skilled strategic planner, she brings with her a track record of excellent customer service and relationship-building.

"I'm so happy to return to the Colorado Nonprofit Association as the Director of Membership Services," said Rasel. "Our 1,100 members are the heart of our organization. I'm committed to ensuring they receive the outstanding support they deserve when it comes to education and training, public policy and advocacy, job board access, resource and cross-sector connection opportunities, and more. It is an honor to serve the nonprofits of Colorado so that they can better achieve their missions. If we can help increase the capacity of nonprofits to meet their missions, we're also helping improve the lives of Coloradans across the state."

Learn more about the Colorado Nonprofit Association: https://coloradononprofits.org/

About Colorado Nonprofit Association

The Colorado Nonprofit Association is a statewide membership organization representing Colorado's nonprofits. We are dedicated to making Colorado a better place for people to live by fostering an environment that supports nonprofits and recognizes the benefits they provide to our communities. We help raise awareness about the important role nonprofits play in bettering our state and the critical need to financially support their efforts. Through our training, support, lobbying and leadership, we help our members achieve their missions more efficiently and effectively. This coalition unites over 1,100 human services providers, health care facilities, arts and cultural organizations, educational institutions, animal and environmental agencies, and more.

