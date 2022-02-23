Jackson Healthcare President, Shane Jackson, Recognized on Inaugural Georgia Titan 100 List

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, today announced that its president, Shane Jackson, has been named one of Georgia's top executives by Titan CEO.

The Georgia Titan 100 list is comprised of leaders from both the private and public sector who demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion and influence in their respective fields. Honorees represent Georgia's diverse business community, working across the technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction, real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation and nonprofit sectors. Collectively, the 2022 Georgia Titans and their companies employ more than 240,000 individuals and generate over $66 billion in annual revenue.

Titan CEO selected Jackson in recognition of his contributions in the healthcare staffing industry. Since assuming the role of president in 2014, he has consistently led the organization to growth of more than double the industry average, establishing Jackson Healthcare as one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country and one of the top 10 private companies in the state of Georgia. Spearheading an innovative staffing model at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has enabled the organization to expedite the placement of healthcare professionals when and where they've been critically needed throughout the pandemic. Under Jackson's leadership, the organization has staffed over 15,000 positions across Georgia and placed healthcare workers in more than 1,000 facilities across all 50 states since early 2020.

The full list of the 2022 Georgia Titan 100 honorees is available here.

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by more than 1,600 associates and with over $1.8 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is one of the largest healthcare staffing organizations in the U.S. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently named an employer of choice, having been nationally recognized as a best workplace in healthcare, a best workplace for women and a best workplace for millennials, as well as being named among the healthiest employers. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

