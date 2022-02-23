Join Monét X Change As She Kicks off Her Plant-Based Journey with Alpha Foods New YouTube Series THE PLANT-BASED WAY WITH MONÉT to Premiere February 23

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monét X Change invites you to flaunt your flexitarian muscles and join her for some "meaty", plant-based conversation. THE PLANT-BASED WAY WITH MONÉT is a new YouTube series, co-hosted by drag icon Monét X Change and plant-based food company Alpha Foods, featuring saucy conversation about Monét's personal journey towards plant-based eating. Whether you're a full veg-head, a mainly meat-devotee or simply plant-curious, everyone is invited to Monét's table. The 32-episode series will premiere on February 23 on Alpha Foods' YouTube channel.

Each week celebrity guests including Chef Charity Morgan, comedian Nicole Byer, drag queen Alaska Thunderfuck, and model and fashion designer Isis King will join Monét for hilarious discussions about their approaches to eating, health and everything in-between. Monét decided to start her plant-based journey when she moved to Los Angeles and noticed that conversations around eating were often loaded with judgement. Hoping to find something that would work with her busy, on-the-go lifestyle, she discovered Alpha Foods and found their welcoming "flexitarian" approach (and delicious food) fit her like a fabulous glove.

"This series isn't about meat bashing," says Monét. "It's about inviting everyone to the conversation, no matter where they are on their plant-based journey. I hope THE PLANT-BASED WAY WITH MONÉT helps open minds to the fact plant-based eating can be fun, easy and above all, absolutely delicious!"

The plant-based category continues to boom with more than two-thirds of American saying that plant-based is the future, and 83 percent of plant-based food eaters planning to maintain or increase consumption in the next year, according to a recent Harris Poll-Alpha Foods survey.

"We are so excited about this collaboration with Monét," says Kierstin De West, Alpha's Chief Marketing Officer. "We couldn't have found a better ambassador for the kinds of conversations we want to start about plant-based eating. Alpha is committed to making plant-based food accessible to all, with no judgment – whatever their meal mood and wherever they are on their plant-based food journey."

Want a taste of THE PLANT-BASED WAY WITH MONÉT? Head to the preview here

About Monét X Change

Monét X Change is a comedian, recording artist and live performer famed for her engaging and energetic performances.

She was the executive producer and host of her own talk show, The X Change Rate, which aired for two seasons on the BUILD Series network.

She has released a chart-topping EP (Unapologetically) and has appeared in television (The View, Lovecraft Country) and film (The World of Madame X).

She currently hosts the podcast "Sibling Rivalry" with Bob the Drag Queen and the podcast "Ebony and Irony" with Lady Bunny while continuing to impress the world with her amazing comedy and personality.

Monét X Change is the winner of season four of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

About Alpha Foods

Alpha Foods (Alpha) provides accessible, meatless and mouth-watering options for all types of consumers. Fueled by the power of plants and founded in 2015, Alpha is based in California and provides sustainable food choices that support animal welfare and a healthier planet. Alpha offers a wide variety of protein-packed, non-GMO, plant-based versions of classic comfort foods that deliver a delicious meatless meal perfect for an on-the-go breakfast, dinner or anytime snack—without sacrificing on taste or texture. For more information about Alpha, visit eatalphafoods.com or catch up with the brand on social media: @alphafoods.

