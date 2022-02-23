RI Locals Launch National App to Disrupt the Construction Industry

NEWPORT, R.I., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dibbs Technology is excited to announce the launch of its new iOS app. The app is a first in the construction industry to serve as a marketplace for both construction supplies and services . Rated a Top 10 startup company of 2021, Dibbs is designed to take the friction out of bidding, buying, and selling products and services in the construction and real estate marketplace. Based out of Newport, Rhode Island, the app will launch to Rhode Island and Massachusetts residents only, until phase 2 of the launch plan rolls out in April.

Your New Bidding Marketplace for Construction Services and Materials. (PRNewsfoto/Dibbs) (PRNewswire)

CEO and Founder Luke Fleury is also a General Contractor and Real Estate Developer in Rhode Island and explains why he created Dibbs. "I was tired of spending countless hours trying to find the best quotes for my projects, this is what inspired me to create Dibbs." Dibbs is an app that will allow contractors, suppliers, homeowners, and more, to find the people and projects that they want to work with . "With our built-in bidding templates, we cut the time it takes to place and receive bids in half" he adds.

"Having a CEO who understands the field and operates on a day-to-day basis with other contractors and suppliers, helps us to ensure we are creating a tool that actually helps our users" said the Dibbs COO and Co-Founder Case Olszewski. The COO also expressed that, "Dibbs can help people increase productivity and profitability. The app enables users to save money on their next project with more options and lower costs as well as higher quality."

To celebrate the launch, the company is rolling out a promotion to all new users. Users will have the option to refer friends and industry professionals. If referrals are provided, users will be entered to win a weekend getaway in Vegas.

The Dibbs team is proud to launch the app and see users increase productivity and save money. Searching and contacting various sellers often requires multiple searches. While other apps offer lead generation tools, Dibbs provides customization and ease with their all-in-one marketplace for construction bidding. See for yourself how Dibbs is disrupting the construction industry by downloading the app today.

