Tony Chachere's Creole Sushi!

OPELOUSAS, La., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cajun-Asian Fusion is one of the most popular food trends, and this Dirty Rice Tempura Shrimp Sushi Roll by @capt.cooking is the perfect combination! Packed with Tony Chachere's® Creole seasonings, fresh vegetables, herbs, creamy crab and crispy shrimp, the flavors will pop in your mouth.

DIRTY RICE TEMPURA SHRIMP SUSHI ROLL

INGREDIENTS

½ Pound Shrimp, Deveined

2-5 Imitation Crab Sticks

1 Avocado, Sliced

1 Bell Pepper, Sliced

2 Sheets Seaweed Paper

Green Onions, Chopped

¼ Cup Kewpie Mayo (Japanese Mayo)

Cream Cheese, Sliced

1 Cup Milk

1 Egg

Fry Oil

Tony's Original Creole Seasoning, to Taste

1 Box Tony's Crispy Creole Fish Fry Mix

1 Box Tony's Creole Dirty Rice Dinner Mix

Tony's Supreme Creole Crab Boil, to Taste

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Cook Time: 5 Minutes

Serves: 2-3

Making the Shrimp:

In a bowl, combine the milk and egg. This is your wet mix. In another bowl, pour in the contents of the Tony's Crispy Creole Fish Fry Mix. This is your dry mix. Slightly cut each shrimp along the spine (2 horizontal slits at the top and 1 slit at the bottom), then use your fingers and gently press down until you hear the shrimp "pop". This prevents the shrimp from curling up while frying. Be careful not to cut the shrimp all the way through. Dip a shrimp into the wet mix and shake off the excess. Then, dip the shrimp into the dry mix and shake off the excess. Drop the shrimp into hot oil and fry for 2-3 minutes, flipping them halfway through cook time. Once done, take the shrimp out of the hot oil and let them drain on a wire rack or plate lined with paper towels.

Making the Crab Salad:

Shred the imitation crab into a bowl. Add the Kewpie mayo, green onions, season to taste with Tony's Original Creole Seasoning, then combine.

Making the Creole Sushi:

Prepare Tony's Creole Dirty Rice Dinner Mix according to the box instructions and then let cool. Place down a sheet of seaweed paper, spread some of the Tony's Creole Dirty Rice over it, then flip the seaweed paper over. Onto the seaweed paper, place down some avocado slices, bell pepper slices, cream cheese, the crab salad and shrimp. Gently roll up the seaweed paper, pressing the roll together to ensure everything stays in place, then slice the roll. Garnish with Tony's Supreme Creole Crab Boil, Kewpie mayo, green onion and enjoy!

About Tony Chachere's®

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting Tony Chachere's Recipe page. For all the cooking tips and recipe videos you need, visit Tony Chachere's YouTube page.

