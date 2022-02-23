Winston & Strawn Continues Expansion of Litigation Practice with Addition of Sharon Desh

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Sharon Desh as partner in the firm's Chicago office and as a member of the firm's Litigation Practice.

Sharon focuses on multidistrict, class action, and complex commercial litigation. She defends clients in high-stakes federal– and state-court mass tort, product liability, antitrust, and patent cases.

"Winston & Strawn has an outstanding litigation team and a proven reputation for effectively counseling and defending clients in a broad array of complex litigation matters, including mass torts and product liability," said Sharon Desh. "As changes to multidistrict and class action cases continue to advance, I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues as we help our clients navigate these critical issues."

"We expect mass tort and product liability litigation to continue its upward trend as courts adapt to operating in a post–COVID environment," said Cardelle B. Spangler, managing partner of Winston's Chicago office. "Sharon has an excellent track record in a wide variety of cases, and her addition will allow us to expand both the scope and complexity of our client offerings."

Sharon recently served as national counsel or trial counsel in a series of high-level, complex litigations. Her experience includes representing a major pharmacy-store chain in multidistrict litigation relating to the distribution and sale of prescription opioid medications. This matter involved more than 2,500 cases brought by states, cities, counties, tribes, and private parties. Sharon also previously clerked for the Honorable Edith Brown Clement of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

"Sharon's addition speaks to the diversity of talent we are attracting at Winston & Strawn, along with the considerable depth and breadth of our litigation practice team," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "Her addition reinforces our ability to successfully manage the wide range of issues shaping product liability, antitrust, patent law, and other complex matters."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

