A-6684 Capital Acquires H.N.A. (Noise and Vibration Control) Ltd.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A-6684 Capital, a private equity firm focused on acquiring traditional and profitable businesses, is pleased to announce that it has acquired H.N.A. (Noise and Vibration Control) Ltd.

"We are extremely pleased to have been trusted by the owners and operators of the business to continue the legacy of the company's founder and to safeguard its leading standing in the acoustic solutions sector," said Mordy Rapaport, CEO of A-6684 Capital. "HNA possesses many of the attributes that we carefully seek out in our investment activities, which includes strong brand positioning and an orientation towards people and process, that when combined lead to tremendous value being provided to its broad customer base."

Based in Kiryat Malachi, Israel, HNA engages in the development and implementation of acoustic and vibration solutions. The company was founded in 1977 by the late Haim Lieber, one of the pioneering engineers of the acoustics industry in Israel. Over the course of 45 years, HNA has accumulated unparalleled experience in the area of industrial noise control, by way of engineering design, manufacturing, and installation, which has led to it being considered the standard in its field.

"As a family business that sought to ensure a beneficial transition for all of the company's stakeholders, we believe that A-6684 Capital's ownership will ensure continuity," said Ori Resheff, Chief Executive Officer of HNA. "The company's unique positioning and the immense contributions of the company's many longstanding associates provide an optimal setup to advance the strong performance achieved to date."

HNA will continue placing an emphasis on service, quality, professionalism, and domain expertise, which has enabled it to attain and maintain its unique positioning and strong brand recognition. A-6684 Capital intends to focus its efforts on enhancing the organic growth opportunities inherent in the business, with an eye towards complementary and accretive merger and acquisition opportunities over time.

Media Contact:

Bradley Rubin

bradley.rubin@a6684capital.com

For Additional Information: https://www.a6684capital.com/

View original content:

SOURCE A-6684 Capital