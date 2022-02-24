American Legion Calls Urgent Meetings on Ukraine

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The head of the nation's largest veterans organization has called an emergency meeting of its top leaders to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a recommended U.S. response.

"The American Legion is deeply concerned about today's invasion of Ukraine by Russia and how this military action affects U.S. security, Europe and the rest of the world," American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard said. "The American Legion National Security Commission is meeting urgently to address the situation with plans to recommend to the organization's National Executive Committee (board of directors) a statement of policy and recommended course of action that restores peace immediately."

The American Legion is dedicated to the motto of "Veterans Strengthening America." Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. Nearly 1.8 million members in more than 12,000 posts across the nation and regions overseas serve their communities with a devotion to mutual helpfulness.

