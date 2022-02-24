BRADFORD DISNEY LUND WILL TAKE HIS FIGHT TO THE CALIFORNIA SUPREME COURT TO GET PRIVACY HIPAA PROTECTION OF HIS MEDICAL RECORDS AND PRIVATE RECORDS THAT SHOULD HAVE BEEN CONSTITUTIONALLY PROTECTED BY THE LA CALIFORNIA SUPERIOR COURT, ACCORDING TO LANNY J. DAVIS, ATTORNEY AND LEGAL ADVISOR TO MR. LUND

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lund has fought for protection of his medical and private documents to be sealed by the LA Superior Court and now must take his fight up to the California Supreme Court. By California law, medical records and reports are supposed to be confidential and should be sealed when they are filed with the court, but in Lund's case Judge David Cowan refused Lund's repeated requests to seal his protected information.

Even though they are his fiduciaries, Lund's hostile trustees and their attorneys at MSK have fought Lund's attempts to protect his medical information, which Lund claims is just another breach of their fiduciary duty and another attempt to harm him.

Lund's lead attorney, Sandra Slaton has also been denied access to represent Lund in the California Appeals Court even though she has been granted pro hac vice status in California and has represented Lund in this case for several years.

Lund stated that "my due process rights and my HIPAA protection rights have been horribly violated by my trustees, their attorneys who are paid out of my trust, the probate court through Judge Cowan, and now the appellate court. These protections are not optional but required by law, and I believe am being treated worse than a criminal by the very people who are supposed to protect me."

Lund also stated that "my attorney, Sandra Slaton, who has fought for me and my rights, is now also being punished by the appeals court. I have a right to have my lead counsel argue my case, and they are violating my due process rights and my right to my choice of attorney, which is yet another constitutional violation."

Lund filed a case in 2015 asking the probate court to remove his trustees for serious fiduciary violations but has yet to be granted a trial date. Lund has petitioned the court several times to remove the trustees immediately to prevent further abuses and waste of assets to no avail. Lund stated that "no one should have to go through what I have gone through, and the court should not delay justice and protection of me, my family, or my assets. I should not have to file several appeals and fight for the judges to follow the laws and protect my due process rights." Lund and his family are working on probate reform issues for all of those affected, not just himself. He believes that until legislatures decide to get involved by actually changing the law, and government officials decide to investigate the probate court cases where there are obvious abuses, nothing will really change. Lund stated that "the abuses are horrific, and there is no oversight of the judges who are out of control."

