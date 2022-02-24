BREAD & BUTTER COLLECTION

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians Formula is embracing nostalgia, romance, and simpler times with its NEW Bread & Butter Face and Lip Limited Edition Collection inspired by the uplifting experience of a day in the great outdoors, sun, nature, and a basket full of delights.

(PRNewswire)

The collection includes luxurious, multi-sensorial bronzers, a highlighter, and lip glosses designed to create a natural, just out in the sun, lit-from-within makeup look. Each product is infused with Physicians Formula's proprietary blend of Murumuru Butter, Cupuaçu Butter, and Tucuma Butter from the lush and nutrient-rich Amazon and packed with essential fatty acids and pro-vitamins. These signature ingredients soften, condition, and moisturize the skin, leaving it silky soft.

The Bread & Butter Face and Lip Limited Edition Collection features:

Two fresh-from-the-oven Bronzers

One luxurious, champagne-inspired Highlighter

One universally flattering berry Blush

Three meltingly-sweet high-shine Lip Glosses

The Bread & Butter Face and Lip Limited Edition Collection's always clean, cruelty-free, and hypoallergenic formulas include:

Bread & Butter Bronzers: A powder-to-cream, soft-textured bronzer that upon application delivers a romantic lit-from-within glow. Available in 2 shades.

Let's Toast Highlighter : A champagne-inspired powder-to-cream highlighter with the perfect level of pearls to achieve a multidimensional, radiant, bubbly-from-within glow.

Strawberry Jam Blush : A strawberry jam inspired powder-to-cream blush that delivers a natural, pop of pink color with just one swipe!

Watermelon Sugar Lip Gloss: A mouth-watering, nourishing gloss with a burst of fruity flavor and high-shine finish that leaves your pout wanting more. Available in 3 shades.

Join our Beaumanitarian Movement. Help make the world a BUTTER place! Proceeds from this collection benefit EARTHDAY.ORG. Find out how you can lend a hand to the environment and support the campaign at PhysiciansFormula.com.

The Bread & Butter Face and Lip Limited Edition Collection will be available at fine drugstores and mass merchandisers nationwide and PhysiciansFormula.com.

About Physicians Formula:

Physicians Formula was created in 1937 by Dr. Crandall, a leading allergist in Los Angeles, out of love for his wife who had sensitive skin. The brand changed the face of cosmetics by developing the first hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and dermatologist-tested makeup, free of over 150+ known skin irritants. Since then, Physicians Formula has maintained a commitment to product purity and quality — today, allergists, dermatologists, ophthalmologists, and plastic surgeons recommend the products which are also known for owning an impressive list of first-ever category-changing innovations. In 2012, Physicians Formula became a part of the Markwins® Beauty Brand, a global leader in color cosmetics, cosmetic accessories, and beauty collections.

Physicians Formula Bread & Butter Collection (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Physicians Formula