BrightPlan Expands Executive Team With Key New Hire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightPlan , a leader in Total Financial Wellness, today announced that Joelle Vail , an executive with more than 25 years of experience, has been named Chief Revenue Officer of the company. Joelle will lead the direct sales, partnership and client success teams to expand BrightPlan's solution distribution and foster deeper customer relationships as we further educate and respond to the market's demand for Total Financial Wellness. BrightPlan continues to experience growth and momentum with annual recurring revenue more than doubling year-over-year, and its total active client base tripling over the same time period.

"Joelle brings tremendous executive experience and business acumen to BrightPlan and will play a key role in executing our growth strategy," said Marthin De Beer, Founder and CEO of BrightPlan. "The addition of Joelle to our executive team will further advance our mission to deliver financial success for every employee."

Most recently, Joelle was Chief Operating Officer at Capital Factory, the center of gravity for entrepreneurs in Austin, Texas. Before that, she spent her career in the HR technology space, holding senior level and executive positions at Paychex and Ascentis. Joelle has a track record of successfully scaling organizations from startup to enterprise, taking early-stage companies to over $100 million in revenue and enterprises from $100 million to $2 billion in revenue.

"It's not just about growing the company," Vail said. "It's about growing the company in a healthy, service-minded way, side-by-side with our customers and partners. That means meeting the needs of the user where they are. BrightPlan's combination of innovative technology and human advisors provides all employees with the support they need. We're excited to offer more employers a powerful solution that helps them achieve holistic wellness."

Joelle is passionate about diversity, equity and inclusion, supporting women in the workplace, and giving back. Joelle has led a number of industry panels on women and tech, entrepreneurship and parenting. She also currently serves as a volunteer and mentor for high school students participating in entrepreneurship programs.

About BrightPlan

BrightPlan is a leader in Total Financial Wellness. BrightPlan provides a comprehensive solution that addresses all aspects of employees' financial health at every stage of life, and empowers HR teams to enhance the employee experience and better attract, retain and engage talent. Its unique combination of digital platform and human advisors enables employers to deploy at scale while delivering personalization for employees. The company is the first financial wellness solution certified for fiduciary excellence by the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence (CEFEX). For more, visit brightplan.com .

Disclosure: BrightPlan LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training nor does it imply endorsement by the SEC

