Cardenas Markets Now Accepts EBT SNAP Payments for Same-Day Delivery and Pickup Via Instacart

SAN FRANCISCO and ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, and Cardenas Markets, one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, today announced that they will accept Electronic Benefits Transfer and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) payments across Cardenas' 59 stores in California, Arizona and Nevada. Cardenas Markets is the first national Latin retailer to accept EBT SNAP payments on the Instacart marketplace.

With this launch, Cardenas Markets - known for its wide selection of fresh and authentic food - is making same-day delivery and pickup available to more customers. Cardenas Markets and Instacart partnered to gain approval from the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (USDA FNS) to accept EBT SNAP payments. Cardenas first partnered with Instacart in December 2020 to offer same-day delivery and has since expanded its partnership across all store locations. Most recently, Cardenas Markets introduced pickup at select stores in San Jose and Las Vegas via Instacart, with plans to expand in the coming months. With the addition of Cardenas Markets, Instacart now powers EBT SNAP payments for more than 50 retailers across 39 states and Washington, DC, spanning more than 7,000 stores nationwide.

"We are proud to be the first Hispanic retailer to accept EBT SNAP as a form of online payment via Instacart," said Adam Salgado, Chief Marketing Officer at Cardenas Markets. "We are consistently looking for ways to make the Cardenas Markets shopping experience even more convenient and accessible for all of our customers."

"At Instacart, providing people greater access to food is at the core of our mission, and we're proud to deepen our partnership with Cardenas Markets to provide more families a convenient, accessible way to get their fresh food and pantry staples," said Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President of Access to Food & Nutrition at Instacart. "We believe that grocery delivery should be convenient and affordable for all, not a luxury for some. To get there, we need to make sure online grocery is accessible to everyone. We recognize the importance of expanding our EBT SNAP offering, and partnering with key Latin grocer Cardenas Markets is an important milestone as we continue to increase access to food and nutrition."

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, so many members of our community relied on food delivery services to safely shop for their families," said California Assemblymember Tim Grayson. "By increasing access to online grocery services for individuals utilizing EBT SNAP, Cardenas Markets and Instacart are helping families in Pittsburg and Vallejo - and across California - get fresh and healthy foods to their homes without sacrificing their budgets."

To subsidize costs for EBT SNAP participants, Instacart will continue to waive delivery and pickup fees on all EBT SNAP orders through March 31, 2022 for customers using a valid EBT card associated with their Instacart account in connection with their purchase. Additionally, Instacart offers support in customers' preferred language, including Spanish.

Instacart pioneered the retailer onboarding process with the USDA FNS, and remains the only online platform accelerating retailers' abilities to certify for EBT SNAP online acceptance. More than half of all federally-approved retailers accept EBT SNAP online through the Instacart platform, serving more than 25 million people experiencing food insecurity across the U.S.

Where available in California, Arizona and Nevada, EBT SNAP participants are able to shop from Cardenas Markets via the Instacart website and mobile app. Once an Instacart customer profile is created, customers can enter their EBT food card information as a form of payment in their profile. Customers will need a secondary form of payment for non-food items such as taxes, tips and fees per federal SNAP guidelines. Customers can then enter their zip code to determine if they are near a Cardenas Markets store, and begin shopping and selecting items from the retailer's EBT-eligible products. Once items are added to their cart, customers will be able to select how much of their benefits they would like to allocate to the order. Orders for delivery and pickup can be placed by customers for receipt in as fast as 30 minutes or scheduled several days in advance. For more information about EBT SNAP on Instacart, visit www.instacart.com/ebt-snap . To place an order from Cardenas Markets for same-day delivery and pickup, visit https://www.instacart.com/cardenas-marketplace .

Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 700 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from more than 65,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's platform is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 90% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com . For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

Cardenas Markets is headquartered in Ontario, CA, and now operates a total of 52 stores under the Cardenas banner and 7 stores under the Cardenas Ranch Markets banner. Today, Cardenas Markets is one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country with stores in California, Nevada, and Arizona. Always Fresh, Always Authentic! For more information visit cardenasmarkets.com.

