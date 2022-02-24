CoinShares Lists Staked Polkadot ETP on SIX Swiss Exchange

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares ("the Company" or "the Issuer") (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's largest digital asset investment firm with over US$3.5bn in AUM, today announced the Company's physically-backed Polkadot exchange traded product (ETP) has been listed on Switzerland's SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich. The cross-listing of CoinShares Physical Staked Polkadot (Ticker: CDOT) demonstrates the Company's commitment to providing European investors with access to digital asset markets through regulated means.

CoinShares Physical Staked Polkadot

Management Fee: Reduced to 0.0% p.a.

Staking Reward: 5.0% p.a.

ISIN: GB00BNRRFW10

Ticker: CDOT

WKN: A3GVC0

CoinShares' Staked ETPs are designed to provide simple exposure to proof-of-stake protocols and the rewards for participating in their security. They are built to allow the Issuer to share staking rewards with investors by reducing the management fee and by increasing the Coin Entitlement of the ETP each day, as staking awards accrue.

On January 26, 2022, the Issuer formally announced a reduction in the management fees to 0.0% p.a. and additional staking rewards of 5.0% p.a. for Polkadot.

Townsend Lansing, Head of Product at CoinShares, commented, "The SIX Swiss Exchange was one of the first regulated exchanges in Europe to allow for the trading of digital asset ETPs, and Swiss investors continue to show strong interest in investing in digital assets via listed products. We are excited to list our innovative physical-backed staked Polkadot ETP in Switzerland and provide a wider audience with a means to further involve themselves in the cryptocurrency ecosystem."

The listing comes after CoinShares announced its Q4 & preliminary full-year 2021 results, which were the strongest full-year & fourth quarter financial results in the Group's history.

About the CoinShares Group

CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

