Gaming Dynamics (Australia) and Quick Custom Intelligence Announced Their First Successful Year of Operation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Dynamics and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that their first year of operation has been a huge success with deployments from the clubs to pubs across New South Whales.

"This partnership has opened many doors for us in the very competitive Australian gaming market. The proven, scalable and highly intuitive technology that QCI has developed has given us the opportunity to approach large and small gaming operators and offer them an affordable solution to their gaming reporting and analytical needs," said Tony Toohey, Director of Gaming Dynamics.

CTO of QCI, Mr. Andrew Cardno, stated "During this year we have built a robust data platform and deployed it across a range of sites in New South Whales. The sites range from clubs with as many as 600 machines to pubs with as few as 25 machines. Deployment was slowed during COVID but now we are seeing accelerated uptake of our modern data analytics platform. Having a strategic partner in Australia has afforded QCI the opportunity to work with large and small gaming operators in this large distributed market with over 200,000 gaming machines."

ABOUT Gaming Dynamics

Gaming Dynamics provides unique gaming data analytics and insights to a cross section of the Australian and New Zealand gaming market. Gaming Dynamics seeks to acquire, licence or partner with leading edge technology providers that create sustainable strategic advantage to gaming operators.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 50 Casino Resorts in North America and over 3,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $10 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

