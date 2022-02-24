Global Software Investor Insight Partners Announces Completion of $20 Billion+ Fundraise

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global software investor, Insight Partners, today announced the final closing of its twelfth flagship fund, along with a dedicated co-invest fund that will participate in certain investments alongside the flagship fund ("Fund XII" or the "Fund") to invest in global high-growth technology, software and Internet businesses. Fund XII closed with total capital commitments in excess of $20 billion. This marks the firm's largest fundraise to date which received strong support from both long-standing and notable new investors. Collectively, Insight's employees remain the largest investor in the fundraise, highlighting the firm's commitment to the software ecosystem and confidence in its global investment strategy. The closing of this new fundraise brings Insight Partners' regulatory assets under management to over $90B.

Fund XII is one of the largest global fundraises to date dedicated to investing in high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Insight's flagship funds typically invest between $5 million and $500 million+ in a company, with the ability to invest from the earliest institutional check to IPO. With investments in companies from all corners of the globe, Insight has always maintained a belief that great software companies can originate from anywhere, and, with the right strategic partner, expand rapidly into new markets. In addition to capital, Insight delivers unparalleled operational resources through Insight Onsite.

This leading ScaleUp engine consists of 100+ software experts who provide tactical and data-driven support on key scaling challenges, helping fast track growth and success. Fueled by data and the scale benefits of over 600 investments in firm history, Onsite's portfolio support offerings include Predictive (a bespoke employee recruiting program to facilitate speed and quality of hiring), Insight Ignite (a global 5000 thought leadership and access network), and our function-specific Centers of Excellence supporting each department within a typical software company.

"Throughout Insight's commitment to the software sector over the last 25 years, we have seen enthusiasm of the markets come and go. However, today's Fund XII announcement not only drives home Insight's legacy as a leader, but also as a committed partner to the software industry's best businesses and entrepreneurs. Since day one, Insight has focused on helping companies scale with support at pivotal moments in their growth journeys," said Jeff Horing, Insight Partners' Co-Founder and Managing Director. "Fund XII marks a significant milestone for the firm, but more importantly, ensures we have the capital to help the world's best software companies scale up and take off."

"Fund XII is a vote of confidence from the industry and our long-term and new investors, and we are grateful for their support. We're proud that Insight Partners' proven track record for investing in the software sector puts us amongst the leaders in supporting and scaling innovative companies," said Deven Parekh, Managing Director. "Fund XII allows us to continue to meet great software leaders on their growth journey and support them with the capital and operational guidance they need to be successful at each stage. Fund XII means there is no great software company for which we don't have a capital solution."

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with in high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of February 24, 2022, the closing of the firm's recent fundraise, Fund XII, brings Insight Partners regulatory assets under management to over $90B. Insight Partners has invested in more than 600 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Insight Partners meets great software leaders where they are in their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

SOURCE Insight Partners