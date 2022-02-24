InventHelp Inventor Develops HVAC Vent Accessory to Block Insects (CNC-689)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple-to-use central air/heating register/vent screen attachment to prevent insects from entering a home through the main air duct venting system," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., "so I invented the BUG INSECT TRAP SCREEN. My design can be used to keep away insects such as spiders, roaches and other bugs."

The invention prevents insects from entering a HVAC register/air return vent. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use harsh chemical pesticide sprays. It also will not obstruct air flow or proper home heating or air conditioning service. The invention features a simple and functional design that is easy to install and replace so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

