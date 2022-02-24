Kia receives eight IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards - Kia Telluride, Sorento, Carnival (built after March 2021), Sportage, Seltos, and Soul each earn TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) awards when equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) recognized eight Kia vehicles – tied for second most in the industry – on its 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) and TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) awards lists. The Kia Telluride, Sorento, Seltos, Carnival built after March 2021 (with specific headlights), Sportage, and Soul (with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights) all received TSP awards. The Kia K5 and Stinger sedans qualified as TSP+ winners.

"As the Kia brand makes a momentous shift toward electrification with our next generation of vehicles, passenger safety remains a top priority," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia America, Kia North America. "These eight TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ accolades from IIHS are the direct results of our commitment to delivering the highest standards for crash readiness, structural integrity and available safety systems for our customers."

All 2022 TSP winners earned "Good" ratings in six crashworthiness tests – driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests – as well as an "Advanced" or "Superior" rating for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention evaluations. In addition, the vehicle must have at least one available headlight system that earns a "Good" or "Acceptable" rating. For a TSP+ designation, the "Good" or "Acceptable" headlight system must be standard equipment.

