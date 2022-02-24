Motional and Via launch on-demand robotaxi service in Las Vegas

Marks the first service in what companies envision as a long-term partnership to deploy on-demand robotaxis at scale

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motional , a global driverless technology leader, and Via , the global leader in TransitTech, today announce the launch of a new robotaxi service in Las Vegas, which will provide free self-driving rides to passengers in downtown Las Vegas. The partnership signifies the first step in Motional and Via's long-term vision to introduce networks of on-demand and shared robotaxis at scale in cities — with the ultimate goal of using autonomous vehicles (AVs) to expand the public's access to safe, affordable, and sustainable transportation options.

The service combines Via's intelligent booking, routing, and software application technology with Motional's self-driving robotaxis, fleet management, and in-vehicle passenger experience. Motional's robotaxis are now available on the Via app for passengers in downtown Las Vegas, and will connect riders with business hubs, residential buildings, green spaces, government buildings, public transit stations, and more.

Motional and Via announced a partnership in 2020 created to connect riders with robotaxis at scale, and position AVs to reach their full potential as part of large-scale transit networks. Together, Motional and Via see autonomous vehicles as part of a connected transportation ecosystem, and believe this type of integration is critical to sustainable, inclusive mobility.

"At Via, we believe on-demand autonomous vehicles can play a huge role in expanding access to efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective transportation in our cities," said Cariann Chan, SVP of Business at Via. "We are proud that our partnership with Motional will achieve this goal through connecting Las Vegas riders with essential destinations and transit hubs."

"Motional is a leader in operating commercial robotaxi services and we're excited to continue that legacy with Via," said Abe Ghabra, Chief Operating Officer at Motional. "Our partnership offers a new channel for members of the public to experience safe and convenient self-driving rides, with a focus on effectively integrating Motional's robotaxis with existing transit networks. We look forward to learning from this service and growing our collaboration with Via."

The service operates 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday to Friday, and will provide pick-ups and drop-offs in downtown Las Vegas (including RTC Bonneville Transit Center, Las Vegas City Hall, Container Park, Las Vegas Arts District, and Clark County Government Center). Riders can download the Via app for more information and to book a ride. For more information on requesting a ride, visit here.

For the latest on Motional, visit Motional.com/news , and for more information on Via, https://ridewithvia.com/.

About Via:

Via builds innovative software to enable our customers—cities, transit agencies, transport operators, school districts, universities, and corporations—to transform their legacy transportation systems into advanced digital networks. As pioneers of the TransitTech category, Via's mission is to expand access to efficient, affordable, and sustainable transportation. Via's software enables organizations to digitize their existing transportation networks and launch new and innovative services, simultaneously lowering operating costs and increasing quality of service. Our software is used in over 500 communities in more than 35 countries around the world.

About Motional

Motional is a driverless technology company making autonomous vehicles a safe, reliable, and accessible reality. The company formed in 2020 as a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group, one of the world's largest vehicle manufacturers offering smart mobility solutions, and Aptiv, a global industrial technology leader in advanced safety, electrification, and vehicle connectivity.

The Motional team has driven some of the driverless industry's largest leaps forward, including the first fully-autonomous cross-country drive in the U.S, the launch of the world's first robotaxi pilot, and operation of the world's most-established public robotaxi fleet which has conducted over 100,000 public rides.

Motional is developing SAE Level 4 robotaxis- autonomous vehicles that provide all driving tasks - for robotaxi providers and fleet operators.

Headquartered in Boston, Motional has operations in the U.S and Asia. For more information, visit www.Motional.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

