OroCommerce Aces Independent Coding Audit

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital commerce pioneer Oro, Inc., today announced that OroCommerce, the No. 1 open-source B2B ecommerce platform, has received a clean bill of health in an independent coding and infrastructure audit conducted by SensioLabs, the open-source pioneers well-known for creating the Symfony framework.

Oro's developers earned plaudits for their diligence and attention to detail in all areas of backend coding and infrastructure based on Symfony, with SensioLabs' team able to find "hardly any" areas for improvement. "There are no issues big enough to raise alerts on the code quality, viability, and maintainability," the SensioLabs report states. "OroInc seems to go to considerable effort to maintain high-quality code."

The audit examined the full OroCommerce codebase, with special attention to its CMSBundle component, which enables back-office users to create and modify all types of pages, including landing pages, product pages, category and customer-login pages, and also enables developers to create and modify content blocks and widgets. The SensioLabs team assessed Oro's flagship product for reliability, maintainability, security, and performance, and OroCommerce passed with flying colors in all areas. The team also highlighted Oro's commitment to using best-in-class quality control tools to validate code and accept new contributions to its codebase. In addition to this, the SensioLabs consultant praised Oro's diligence in providing effective technical documentation covering not just its development and testing processes. But also its release process and automation tools.

"We rarely see code of such high quality when doing our audits," said Ludovic Duval, General Manager at SensioLabs. "The Oro team should be proud, and their customers can rest assured that they are using code that complies with industry best practices and that is as robust and dependable as possible. It is a true pleasure for us to recognize OroCommerce as a key open-source project within the Symfony ecosystem. We love to see the Symfony framework used as a foundation for such powerful ecommerce applications."

"Oro's customers trust our products because they know we're committed to making them the best they can be, with complete transparency and rigorous adherence to open-source principles and industry best practices," said Dima Soroka, Oro CTO. "The SensioLabs team's validation of Oro's codebase and back-end infrastructure shows that we've created a solid foundation for our customers' digital growth. B2B customers need a platform they can customize and build on, and Oro is fully committed to delivering the sustainable, flexible, and stable tools they need."

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open-source commerce applications: OroCommerce, the B2B eCommerce platform purpose-built for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and brands; OroMarketplace, the analyst-recognized marketplace management platform for all business use cases; OroCRM, the industry's most flexible multi-channel CRM solution; and OroPlatform, a streamlined solution for developers of custom business applications. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, Chief Technology Officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information on OroCommerce, visit https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce /

About SensioLabs

SensioLabs is the creator of the Open-Source framework Symfony, which has become a global reference in web development. SensioLabs supports companies that have selected PHP and Symfony as the cornerstone of their development, with an offering encompassing consultancy, expertise, services, training and support tailored to enhance developers' effectiveness and to ensure the success of web application development projects. SensioLabs operates in France, Germany, and the US, and in a further 20 countries through its extensive network of more than 50 certified and affiliated partners. A company recognised internationally for its innovations in its market, SensioLabs boasts over 100 employees and consultants: https://sensiolabs.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Oro, Inc.