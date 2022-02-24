Regulations of Guangdong Province on China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City to come into force on March 1

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Standing Committee of Guangdong Provincial People's Congress held a press conference on the "Regulations of Guangdong Province on China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City" on February 23. Relevant officials answered questions from media reporters.

The Regulations, adopted at the 39th session of the 13th Standing Committee of Guangdong Provincial People's Congress on January 16, 2022, will come into force on March 1 this year, providing strong guidance and guarantee for the accelerated construction and development of the Knowledge City, strengthening the legalized business environment, and exerting its advantages and roles in the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the pilot demonstration area of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Located in the northern part of Huangpu District, Guangzhou city, the China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City has a total planned area of 232 square kilometers and is a national-level bilateral cooperation project between China and Singapore and a high-level science and innovation carrier in the Greater Bay Area.

The foundation of the Knowledge City project was officially laid in June 2010. And in July 2016, the Knowledge City became the only comprehensive reform pilot area for the utilization and protection of intellectual property rights approved by the State Council. High-level research institutes such as Xidian University and top talent teams led by 24 academicians including Shi Yigong and Wang Xiaodong were introduced, high-end scientific and technological innovation platforms such as China-Singapore International Joint Research Institute, gathered, and a free port of international talents, put into operation. The construction of high-end technology innovation platforms such as the National University of Singapore Innovation Research Institute and major technological infrastructure such as the large-scale scientific device for aircraft tire dynamics were accelerated, and the brand of Singapore enterprises' first choice in China, ever more famous.

Head of the Legal Affairs Committee of the Standing Committee of Guangdong Provincial People's Congress said that, it is necessary to promote the construction and development of the Knowledge City through legislation as it was upgraded to a national-level bilateral cooperation project in November 2018. The Regulations were initiated with great attention from the provincial party committee and the provincial government. The drafting with the joint efforts of the provincial, municipal and district-level, ensured that the project approval, the submission for deliberation, and the approval by voting were completed within the same year.

According to the "Overall Development Plan (2020-2035) of China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City" approved by the State Council in August 2020, the Regulations make provisions for technological innovation and intellectual property rights protection, knowledge-intensive industry development and talent support, opening-up and cooperation and other aspects. Specific regulations were also made on empowering the Knowledge City Administrative Committee, which fully reflects the strategy of building the Knowledge City into a new highland for knowledge creation, a free port for international talents, a source of innovation in the Greater Bay Area, and a demonstration area for openness and cooperation.

Head of the Knowledge City Administrative Committee said that, the Knowledge City will fully utilize the empowerment of the Regulations, overcome difficulties and forge ahead bravely, explore new paths and accumulate new experiences on pilot projects, and better serve the Belt & Road Initiative and the high-quality development of the Greater Bay Area. The Knowledge City strives to demonstrate responsibility in building a new development pattern, and be at the forefront of the new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects.

