Songen launches 2.0, AI-powered royalty-free iOS music generator app

HELSINKI, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibin Oy, a music app company, announces the launch of 2.0 version of their mobile app Songen, available for iOS. Made for music producers, artists, content creators and music enthusiasts. The app offers a unique way of creating music by generating unique royalty-free loops and songs.

With just a tap of a button, Songen generates new tunes on the go. It's based on AI-powered algorithms and doesn't use any pre-made content. The app features an ever-increasing number of curated music genres reflecting current Billboard music. The app exports audio and midi files in multiple formats, covering all needs of music producers, who can focus on sound design and re-voicing the midi notes to highlight their signature sound.

Trusted by music producers worldwide, Songen has drawn an audience of users across 100 countries. The app is under continuous development, keeping it up-to-date with trending music genres and styles with regular updates. It's free to download, offering a premium subscription.

The new version of Songen brings together the essential music generator features for professional music producers. Introducing SharePlay support, the users can create music together during a FaceTime call in a synced app session. Face-to-face interaction takes the music production to a whole new level by bringing two human musicians together with an AI-musician. Instantly experiencing the emotions to get feedback of song ideas truly has the potential.

The app has been intensively developed together with the music producer community. "Virtually every developed feature has been requested by a beat maker or artist. We are lucky to have top-tier music influencers giving us confidence that we are on the right path. We want to offer a tool that is relevant now and in the future, too", says the team.

Songen app features:

Generate unique and royalty-free music Mix genres

Customize tracks with various parameters

Change instrumentation

Save tracks to playlists

Song Mode generates full songs with arrangements

Mix and master music

Export in audio and MIDI to finish the song in your DAW

Create music together in a synced session with Shareplay support

For more information, visit www.songen.app .

About Vibin Oy,

Vibin Oy is a mobile app company based in Helsinki, Finland and was founded in 2019.

