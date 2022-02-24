SWEEPING CORPORATION OF AMERICA ACQUIRES CONTRACT SWEEPING SERVICES

CLEVELAND, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCA of CA, LLC, a subsidiary of Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest power sweeping company in the United States, acquired all of the assets of Contract Sweeping Services, LLC ("CSS" or the "Company") from Broadtree Partners ("Broadtree"). CSS, located in Milpitas and Stockton, California, is a leading provider of sweeping services to municipal entities throughout California. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"CSS has a strong history of providing excellent street sweeping services in California. We look forward to building on this tradition and providing support to their talented workforce. We welcome the CSS team to SCA as we continue to grow in California," said Christopher Valerian, President & CEO, SCA.

This marks SCA's fourth transaction in 2022 and second in California this year after the acquisition of R.F. Dickson Co., Inc. With this transaction, SCA-owned businesses employ over 1,900 employees in over 60 locations.

ABOUT SCA

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States. SCA-owned businesses self-perform power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

ABOUT CONTRACT SWEEPING SERVICES, LLC

For years, CSS has provided sweeping services to municipalities and government entities throughout California. CSS is known for utilizing state of the art equipment, coupled with its excellent staff to deliver high-quality services to its customers.

ABOUT BROADTREE PARTNERS

Broadtree is a private investment firm headquartered in North Carolina. Broadtree specializes in providing opportunities for owners to smoothly exit their companies and seamlessly change leadership, while preserving their legacy.

