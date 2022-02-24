Synopsys to Speak at Berenberg Thematic Software Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that John Koeter, senior vice president of marketing and strategy for the Solutions Group, will present at the virtual Berenberg Thematic Software Conference on March 1, 2022. The presentation will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT).

There will be a live audio webcast of the fireside chat, and a replay will be available following the live event. Both live webcast and replay can be accessed via the Synopsys corporate website at https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations.html.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Investor Contact:

Christine Salvi-Sullivan

Synopsys, Inc.

(650) 584-1433

Synopsys-ir@synopsys.com

View original content:

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.