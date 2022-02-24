Wunderkind is Named One of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality, Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index Leading Performance Marketing Engine Earns 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Annual Assessment of LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wunderkind ("the Company''), a leading performance marketing engine that scales one-to-one messages for top retailers, today announced it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRC) 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Wunderkind joins the ranks of over 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year, including Amazon, Salesforce, and Oracle. This marks the second consecutive year, the Company achieved a 100 percent rating from CEI.

"We are an anti-corporate corporation focused on unleashing employee individuality and building amazing products and services for all brands. Our employee resource groups are already setting the tone for cultural and identity expression through our progressive LGBTQ+ inclusivity initiatives," said Ryan Urban, CEO of Wunderkind. "We encourage creativity and provide our employees opportunities to contribute, grow and be challenged. We have created an environment where our new hires feel comfortable enough to add to the existing character of Wunderkind; all characters are welcome! Keeping our community open, and supportive while driving undeniable performance, helps us carry each other and always have each other's back"

Wunderkind stands out for the second year in a row with its distinct approach to gender identity and ethnic identity. It goes above and beyond legally required options for self-identification and offers additional options for individuals to choose what they feel best identifies their persona. Employees are also offered pionneering benefits, including transgender medical coverage which removes any limitations based on gender identity and/or sexual orientation. The Company also allows for domestic partners to be added to medical plans and receive full medical coverage and benefits. The Company also offers Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives that touch on inclusivity, through events, charities, and partnerships.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Wunderkind for achieving the title of 'best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality' and working to advance inclusion in the workplace."

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 56% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Wunderkind's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

In 2002, the first year of the CEI, only 13 companies achieved a top-score, demonstrating the incredible impact the CEI has had on the business world over its 20-year life. This year's CEI reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies to equitable healthcare benefits for transgender employees.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities.

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families.

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

About Wunderkind

Wunderkind is a leading performance marketing engine that scales one-to-one messages for top brands. Digital businesses use Wunderkind to remember who site visitors are better than ever before, allowing them to deliver high-performing, one-to-one messages on websites, through emails and texts, and in ads at a scale that's not otherwise possible. Wunderkind drives $2.8 billion dollars annually in directly attributable revenue for top eCommerce brands like Uniqlo, Sonos and HelloFresh, often ranking as a top-3 revenue channel in their own analytics. Wunderkind is maniacally obsessed with ROI and aims to be the infrastructural interface between individuals and brands in a world where consumers choose what they want, from whom, and when. Learn more by visiting the Wunderkind site .

