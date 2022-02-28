Miner Suffers Fatal Injury at Berwind Mine

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) ("Ramaco" or the "Company") issued the following statement related to the death of Steven H. Hively of Philippi, West Virginia at the Berwind Mine Complex operated by Ramaco Resources, LLC, a subsidiary of the Company. "We were saddened to learn early this morning that a contract employee working underground at our Berwind Mine Complex in McDowell County, West Virginia passed away. We extend our heartfelt thoughts, prayers, and condolences to Mr. Hively's family, friends and co-workers. Mr. Hively was an experienced miner employed by GMS Mine Repair & Maintenance, Inc. a longtime independent contractor for the Company. The accident was reported immediately to state and federal safety authorities who, along with the company and contractor, are now investigating. The Company is committed to find the cause of this accident."

