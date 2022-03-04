NEW EPISODE OF EARTH WITH JOHN HOLDEN AIRS MARCH 2022 

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The docu-series EARTH with John Holden airs Sunday, March 6 at 5:00 pm ET on Fox Business News; Sunday, March 13 and Sunday, March 20 at 3:30 pm ET on Bloomberg TV; and Sunday, March 20 at 10:00 am ET on BNN Bloomberg Canada. EARTH with John Holden is also available on the streaming platforms Vimeo, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and YouTube.

In this episode, viewers learn how Emperador uses both modern and ancient practices to produce the world's finest brandies, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics addresses sustainability while providing millions of critical medical tests, Multivac produces recyclable packaging that prevents food waste, INEOS Styrolution transforms tons of polystyrene into next generation products, and Texas State Aquarium shows visitors the importance of saving indigenous creatures.

First, John visits the Daramazas vineyards in Spain, where grape varieties grown since the 1700s are used by Emperador to craft the world's finest brandies. He learns how Emperador combines the latest sustainable viniculture technology such as soil sensors, smart irrigation systems and drones, with ancient growing methods – to create perfect ecological synergy.

Andrea Ocampo shows viewers how Ortho Clinical Diagnostics addresses sustainability, with energy efficiency and water conservation initiatives. From developing the world's first tests for HIV and hepatitis C antibody detection - to the first FDA-authorized high-volume COVID-19 test - Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has been a pioneering leader in the in vitro diagnostics space for more than 80 years. By serving more than 800,000 people every day with critical medical tests – the importance of Ortho's motto becomes clear: "Because Every Test Is a Life."

John travels to southern Germany, to discover an intriguing solution to one of the world's most serious environmental problems: food waste. Multivac creates food packaging options that can significantly reduce plastic usage and utilize highly renewable materials - all while extending the shelf life of valuable food which would otherwise be wasted. These innovative solutions also offer high recycling potential, adding to their sustainability.

Next, John goes to Channahon, Illinois to discover why all plastic is not created equal. One company, INEOS Styrolution, is educating people about the many valuable and essential benefits of plastics like polystyrene. INEOS Styrolution is dedicated to advancements in plastics recycling technologies. From production to re-use, they are closing the loop to keep plastics in a circular economy and out of landfills.

Finally, John travels to the South Padre Island National Seashore in Texas to find out how sea turtle rescuers are saving thousands of these beautiful creatures from cold ocean temperatures. They're taken to Texas State Aquarium's Wildlife Rescue Center, where experts care for them – along with all kinds of indigenous animals, including flamingoes, dolphins and ocelots. It's a great place for visitors to learn all about how important they are to our environment.

Throughout the series our host, six-time Emmy Award winner John Holden, takes viewers around the globe to showcase companies with inspiring, eco-friendly initiatives that enhance our lives through the latest technologies and innovations. With insightful interviews and amazing on-site discoveries, Holden highlights the ways businesses protect our environment, to fight global warming and create a better world for everyone.

StarMedia Productions, creator of EARTH with John Holden, remains at the forefront of the latest trends, technology and ideas that shape the way audiences interact with television - in entertaining and educational ways. Our shows lead viewers towards a promising future fueled through effective, powerful communications between consumers, business leaders, and stakeholders.

