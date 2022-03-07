InventHelp Inventor Develops Camera System for Construction Backhoes (LUW-114)

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to increase visibility for a construction backhoe operator," said an inventor, from Charlestown, Ind., "so I invented the DIG CAM. My design could help to prevent inadvertent backhoe damage and accidents on jobsites."

The patent-pending invention provides optimal viewing for backhoe operators. In doing so, it eliminates the need to stand and look back at awkward angles. It also eliminates the need to have another person direct the vehicle operator. As a result, it increases efficiency, convenience and safety. The invention features a functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for construction companies, utility workers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Louisville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LUW-114, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

