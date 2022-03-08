Accelerate Diagnostics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

TUCSON, Ariz., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXDX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Jack Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., commented, "The addition of new contracts, clinically live customers, and new prospects to our sales funnel, made the fourth quarter our most commercially productive quarter of the year. Strong R&D execution in 2021 has enabled the sale and early marketing of our expanded product portfolio. The new PhenoAST Test Kit is being well received in the market, and customer interest for Accelerate Arc is accelerating ahead of our launch later this month. We expect continued improvement in our level of commercial activity on the back of strong interest in these new products and an improved hospital environment in 2022."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Added 16 contracted instruments in the quarter and brought 13 instruments live in the U.S.

Additionally, contracted 14 Pheno instruments with distributors and new customers in EMEA in the quarter.

Ended the fourth quarter with 313 U.S. live revenue-generating instruments, with another 81 U.S. contracted Pheno instruments not yet live.

Net sales of $3.3 million , compared to $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, or a 6% increase.

Gross margin excluding non-cash adjustments to inventory was 35% for the quarter, compared to 37% in the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease was the result of pandemic-related effects on manufacturing.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the quarter were $11.5 million , compared to $11.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. This slight increase was driven by increases to non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense, SG&A costs decreased due to cost savings initiatives.

Research and development (R&D) costs for the quarter were $4.6 million , compared to $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease was the result of Arc costs decreasing in the period partially offset by increases in Pheno II program investment.

Net loss was $22.8 million in the fourth quarter, or $0.34 per share, which included $3.0 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense and $4.5 million from a non-cash inventory write-down. Net loss excluding non-cash charges was $15.3 million in the fourth quarter, or $0.23 per share.

Net cash used in the quarter was $13.3 million , and the company ended the quarter with total cash, investments, and cash equivalents of $63.6 million .

2021 Full Year Highlights

Net sales were $11.8 million for the year as compared to $11.2 million from the same period in the prior year, or 5% growth.

Gross margin excluding non-cash adjustments to inventory valuation was 35% for the year, compared to 40% for the prior year. This decrease was the result of pandemic-related effects on manufacturing.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $49.2 million for the year, compared to $46.9 million in 2020. This increase was driven by increases to non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Excluding this non-cash expense, SG&A decreased year-over-year due to cost savings initiatives.

Research and development (R&D) costs were $21.9 million year-to-date, compared to $21.3 million in 2020. This slight increase was the result of costs to complete Arc development and Pheno II program investment.

Net loss was $77.7 million , or $1.26 per share, which included $22.0 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense and a $4.5 million non-cash inventory write-down. Net loss excluding non-cash charges was $51.2 million , or $0.83 per share.

Net cash used was $47.2 million , and the company ended the year with total cash, investments, and cash equivalents of $63.6 million .

Full financial results for the year ending December 31, 2021, will be filed on Form 10-K through the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) website at http://www.sec.gov.

Audio Webcast and Conference Call

The company will host a conference call at 4:30PM ET today to review its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. To listen to the 2021 fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results call by phone, +1.877.883.0383 and enter Elite Entry Number: 8732862. International participants may dial +1.412.902.6506. Please dial in 10–15 minutes prior to the start of the conference. A replay of the call will be available by telephone at +1.877.344.7529 (U.S.) or +1.412.317.0088 (International) using the replay code 7365004 until March 29, 2022.

This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the "Investors" section of the company's website at ir.axdx.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available until June 8, 2022.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1-2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.

The "ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS" and "ACCELERATE PHENO" and "ACCELERATE PHENOTEST" and "ACCELERATE ARC" and diamond shaped logos and marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit axdx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking, such as, among others, Mr. Phillips statements regarding strong research and development initiatives enabling sales of new products, customer interest in PhenoAST and Accelerate Arc leading to future sales, the expected launch of the Accelerate Arc instrument in March 2022, and our expectation for improved commercial activity because of strong interest in our new products and an improved hospital environment in 2022. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Accelerate Diagnostics is contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 2, 2021, and in any other reports that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions. Except as required by federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties or other contingencies.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data)



December 31,

2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $39,898 $35,781 Investments 23,720 32,488 Trade accounts receivable 2,320 1,550 Inventory 5,067 9,216 Prepaid expenses 768 1,172 Other current assets 1,558 1,780 Total current assets 73,331 81,987 Property and equipment, net 5,389 6,135 Right of use assets 2,510 3,183 Other non-current assets 1,817 2,120 Total assets $83,047 $93,425





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $1,983 $1,290 Accrued liabilities 2,853 2,991 Accrued interest 909 1,262 Deferred revenue 451 376 Current portion of long-term debt 80 553 Current operating lease liability 669 497 Total current liabilities 6,945 6,969 Non-current operating lease liability 2,381 3,063 Other non-current liabilities 808 335 Long-term debt — 4,659 Convertible notes 107,984 141,211 Total liabilities 118,118 156,237





Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' deficit:



Preferred shares, $0.001 par value;



5,000,000 preferred shares authorized and 3,954,546 outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 5,000,000 preferred shares authorized and none outstanding as of December 31, 2020 4 — Common stock, $0.001 par value;



100,000,000 common shares authorized with 67,649,018 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2021 and 85,000,000 common shares authorized with 57,607,939 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2020 68 58 Contributed capital 580,652 475,072 Treasury stock (45,067) (45,067) Accumulated deficit (570,668) (492,966) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (60) 91 Total stockholders' deficit (35,071) (62,812) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $83,047 $93,425

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except per share data)



Years Ended December 31,

2021 2020 2019 Net sales $11,782 $11,165 $9,297







Cost of sales:





Cost of sales of products and services 7,663 6,706 4,897 Inventory write-down 4,500 — — Total cost of sales 12,163 6,706 4,897







Gross profit (381) 4,459 4,400







Costs and expenses:





Research and development 21,943 21,255 25,345 Sales, general and administrative 49,236 46,904 51,886 Total costs and expenses 71,179 68,159 77,231







Loss from operations (71,560) (63,700) (72,831)







Other income (expense):





Interest expense (15,545) (15,550) (14,256) Gain on extinguishment of debt 9,793 — — Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain (413) 252 (124) Interest and dividend income 88 855 2,809 Other expense, net (20) (60) (14) Total other expense, net (6,097) (14,503) (11,585)







Net loss before income taxes (77,657) (78,203) (84,416) (Provision) benefit for income taxes (45) (5) 111 Net loss $(77,702) $(78,208) $(84,305)







Basic and diluted net loss per share $(1.26) $(1.40) $(1.55) Weighted average shares outstanding 61,727 56,010 54,506







Other comprehensive loss:





Net loss $(77,702) $(78,208) $(84,305) Net unrealized (loss) gain on investments (34) (2) 193 Foreign currency translation adjustment (117) 151 (102) Comprehensive loss $(77,853) $(78,059) $(84,214)

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT (in thousands)



Preferred

Shares Preferred

Stock

Amount Common

Shares Common

Stock

Amount Contributed

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Treasury

Stock Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Total

Stockholders'

Equity (Deficit) Balances, January 1, 2019 — — 54,232 $54 $432,885 $(330,348) $(45,067) $(149) $57,375 Net loss — — — — — (84,305) — — (84,305) Issuance of common stock — — 56 — 1,000 — — — 1,000 Exercise of options and restricted stock awards issued — — 396 1 5,364 — — — 5,365 Issuance of common stock under employee purchase plan — — 25 — 458 — — — 458 Unrealized gain on investments — — — — — — — 193 193 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — — (102) (102) Equity-based compensation — — — — 12,637 — — — 12,637 Balances, December 31, 2019 — — 54,709 55 452,344 (414,653) (45,067) (58) (7,379) Net loss — — — — — (78,208) — — (78,208) Exercise of options and restricted stock awards issued — — 2,858 3 6,059 — — — 6,062 Issuance of common stock under employee purchase plan — — 41 — 359 — — — 359 Unrealized gain on investments — — — — — — — (2) (2) Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — — 151 151 Cumulative impact of accounting change — — — — — (105) — — (105) Equity-based compensation — — — — 16,310 — — — 16,310 Balances, December 31, 2020 — — 57,608 58 475,072 (492,966) (45,067) 91 (62,812) Net loss — — — — — (77,702) — — (77,702) Issuance of common stock — — 4,937 5 32,400 — — — 32,405 Exchange of common stock for preferred — — (2,643) (3) (20,297) — — — (20,300) Issuance of preferred stock 3,955 4 — — 30,446 — — — 30,450 Exercise of options and restricted stock awards issued — — 1,090 1 1,619 — — — 1,620 Issuance of common stock under employee purchase plan — — 54 — 326 — — — 326 Unrealized loss on investments — — — — — — — (34) (34) Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — — (117) (117) Issuance of shares in exchange for Convertible Senior Notes — — 6,603 7 38,896 — — — 38,903 Equity-based compensation — — — — 22,190 — — — 22,190 Balances, December 31, 2021 $3,955 $4 $67,649 $68 $580,652 $(570,668) $(45,067) $(60) $(35,071)

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)



Years Ended December 31,

2021 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $(77,702) $(78,208) $(84,305) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 2,518 2,997 2,602 Amortization of investment discount 226 99 (427) Equity-based compensation expense 22,047 16,464 12,618 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 11,542 11,168 9,969 Realized loss on available-for-sale securities — 3 — (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (75) 785 837 Contributions to deferred compensation plan (484) (357) — Gain on extinguishment of debt (9,793) — — Inventory write-down 4,500 — — (Increase) decrease in assets:





Accounts receivable (770) 1,592 (1,362) Inventory (415) (1,356) (3,655) Prepaid expense and other assets 1,014 (2,087) (752) Increase (decrease) in liabilities:





Accounts payable 273 (1,006) 988 Accrued liabilities (469) (909) (1,327) Accrued interest (283) — — Deferred revenue and income 75 105 54 Deferred compensation 473 316 (34) Net cash used in operating activities (47,323) (50,394) (64,794) Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of equipment (603) (1,362) (330) Purchase of marketable securities (30,081) (46,933) (50,226) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 250 — 14,500 Maturities of marketable securities 38,738 61,901 88,867 Net cash provided by investing activities 8,304 13,606 52,811 Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of common and preferred shares 42,880 359 1,458 Proceeds from exercise of options 1,620 5,703 4,907 Proceeds from issuance of common stocks under employee purchase plan 326 359 458 Proceeds from debt — 5,578 — Payment of debt (360) (366) — Common stock issuance cost (325) — — Payment of costs related to debt exchange (915) — — Net cash provided by financing activities 43,226 11,633 6,823







Effect of exchange rate on cash (90) (78) (86)







Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,117 (25,233) (5,246) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 35,781 61,014 66,260 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $39,898 $35,781 $61,014

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) (in thousands)



Years Ended December 31,

2021 2020 2019 Non-cash investing activities:





Net transfer of instruments from inventory to property and equipment $688 $1,525 $3,361 Supplemental cash flow information:





Interest paid $4,288 $4,288 $4,288 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $— $43 $41 Extinguishment of Convertible Senior Notes through issuance of common stock $38,902 $— $—

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

