ANDE Introduces Next Generation Hydrocarbon Testing Solution

LONGMONT, Colo., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANDE Corporation, the global leader in Rapid DNA, announced the immediate availability of the F7-Chip: the next generation hydrocarbon testing solution. The F7-Chip, developed with support from EnerG-ID Solutions, employs a field-based Rapid DNA Identification method that revolutionizes the analysis of hydrocarbons to detect microbes that cause damage to oil and gas infrastructure. Early detection of damaging microbes reduces the treatment, remediation, and environmental costs. Rapid DNA-based characterization results are available in under two hours. This new tool can be deployed by energy, aerospace, transportation, maritime, military, construction, and other sectors.

The F7-Chip is based on the same proven ANDE technology used for human identification by the US FBI, US Department of Defense, and law enforcement agencies throughout the world to apprehend criminals, in military counter-terrorism operations and disaster victim identification.

To address the limitations of current methods for characterization of microbial contamination of hydrocarbon products, ANDE Corporation has developed an automated system that performs fully integrated DNA purification of targeted microbes hosted with hydrocarbons, multiplexed PCR amplification, electrophoretic analysis to determine amplicon sizes, and data analysis to provide detailed characterization of the types and quantities of microbes present. The system is based on the ANDE instrument, the single-use consumable F7-Chip, and associated software. Derived from ANDE's pioneering Rapid DNA System for human forensic identification, the instrument, F7-Chip, and software detect type and quantity of microbial contamination with 1) bacteria; 2) archaea; 3) filamentous fungi; 4) yeast; 5) a wide range of specific sulfate-reducing microbes (including sulfate-reducing bacteria and sulfate-reducing archaea); and 6) methanogenic archaea.

The F7-Chip detects seven major categories and dozens of subcategories of microbes in a single run. This represents a substantial scientific and operational advancement. Each swab, which requires less than one milliliter of sample, is analyzed for the entire range of detectable microbes. Four unique samples can be analyzed simultaneously. Specific microbe identification enables targeted inhibitor treatments.

The ruggedized technology has been used in austere, field-forward environments including the military battlefield. The system is operated at room temperature and does not require special refrigeration. A technical user and laboratory are not required. This testing solution offers complete testing control to the user in the field. The results are optimized to be easily actionable by field personnel and does not require advanced scientific interpretation.

The ANDE F7-Chip features full integration with the EnerG-ID Solutions (EIDS) Data Analytics System. The Data Analytics System supports GIS-based field asset monitoring of microbial data. The EIDS system can automatically collect field testing data in real-time, allowing for reliable reporting, management, and overview.

About ANDE

ANDE is the global leader in Rapid DNA. With a mission to use Rapid DNA to create a safer world, ANDE's pioneering work is having major impacts in the U.S. and internationally. This proven technology and advanced scientific foundation are now changing the game for hydrocarbon testing. ANDE® and ANDE RAPID DNA™ are registered trademarks of ANDE Corporation.

About EIDS

EnerG-ID Solutions (EIDS) is the new global technology leader in testing for corrosion inducing microbes in oil and gas assets while also capturing and providing big data predictive analytics and deeper insights into the health of oil and gas infrastructure. EnerG-ID Solutions is the worldwide, exclusive licensee of the F7-Chip.

